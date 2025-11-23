One injured in shooting at Covington QuikTrip

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting at QuikTrip that left one injured. One suspect has been taken into custody as of this writing.

According to a CPD news release sent to The Covington News, at approximately 11:52 a.m. on Sunday, a CPD officer stationed at the AT&T store on Highway 142 responded to the adjacent QuikTrip after hearing a gunshot. The officer located an adult male who had been shot in the leg.

The male, who was not identified, was noted as being in stable condition.

The department is still investigating and working to determine what led to the incident.

“The investigation is still ongoing; however, preliminary information indicates that the shooting is related to a possible robbery or an altercation between two different parties [that] took place in the Quick Trip [sic] parking lot,” the release stated.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Matthews at 678-625-5562.