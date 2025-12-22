One injured, one in custody after botched robbery

COVINGTON, Ga. — A botched robbery on Collier Street over the weekend left one person seriously injured and another in custody.

According to a Covington Police Department (CPD) news release, officers were dispatched to the scene on Sunday afternoon at around 3 p.m. where they located an adult male with gunshot wounds.

CPD Public Information Officer Lt. Daniel Digby told The Covington News that the incident appeared to be a robbery.

“The person shot was being robbed by the shooter,” Digby said.

The injured male, who was not identified immediately by the CPD, was airlifted to Grady for treatment. It is not clear what the extent of the injuries were.

The CPD detained a suspect some time later after a chase.

“Officers set up a perimeter and located one of the suspects,” the news release stated. “A foot pursuit the suspect was detained and taken into custody. Investigators are currently interviewing the suspect and continuing to gather information.”

The CPD did not immediately identify the suspect or what charges they face. It is also unclear if there are additional suspects in this case.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Det. Abadie at 770-385-2148.



