Newton County Jail Log, May 5, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Joshua Brandon Alford, 19, 70 Valley Court, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with Affray, Criminal Trespass, Simple Battery

Chad Ayden Allen, 17, 50 Oaks Landing, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with Contributing to Delinquency or Dependence of Minor, Following Too Closely, Hit and Run: Duty of Driver to Stop at or Return to Scene of Accident, Theft by Taking.

Qunisha Monae Beale, 25, 5242 Edmonson Pike, Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested May. 1 and charged with Driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle current plate/ expired plate, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Peter Joseph Benkoski, 62, 5090 Hawkins Academy Road, Social Circle, was arrested April 28 and charged with Receipt, Possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon or felony first

Bobby Clifton Bradley, Jr, 19, 3000 Continental Colony, Atlanta, was arrested May. 4 and charged with Failure to appear

Brittney Leann Brooks, 30, 27 Begonia Lane, Ringgold, was arrested April 28 and charged with Theft by conversion.

Kenneth Wayne Bunn, Jr, 35, 1380 Old Athens Hwy, Monroe, was arrested April 30 and Court sentenced

Miguel Angel Chamorro, 32, Newark, New Jersey, was arrested April 29 and Court Sentenced

Eddie Joseph Chavarria, 33, Homeless, Conyers, was arrested May. 5 and charged with Probation Violation.

Chelsey Raschelle Davis, 30, 595 Ga Hwy 56 E, Lyon, was arrested May. 3 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Theft by shoplifting.

Charles Wesley Gaither, Jr, 58, 1240 Stoneham Court, Atlanta, was arrested April 27 and charged with Probation Violation

Jenny Lynn Goodroe, 34, 3249 Clairmont North, Brookhaven, was arrested April 28 and charged with Marijuana-Possess less than 1 oz., Open container, Possession and use of drug related objects

Ernest Lamar Graves, 57, 315 Glynnshire Court, Covington, was arrested May. 3 and charged with Criminal Trespass

Michelle Lee Hamilton, 39, 188 Country Creek Rd, Newborn, was arrested April 28 and charged with Possession and use of drug related objects, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Calvin Lee Harvard, 28, 132 South Pine Street, Mansfield, was arrested April 29 and charged with Tampering with evidence, Theft by receiving stolen property.

Damon Glenn Howell, 48, 4107 Hwy 162 South, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with Battery, Cruelty to children

Noah George Hutchings, 19, 142 Meadow Lark Drive, McDonough, was arrested May. 1 and charged with DUI, Furnishing to purchase or possession by person under 21, Reckless driving, Speeding 10-14 over, Suspended, revoked or canceled registration.

Mason Carter Johnson, 17, 6134 Floyd St, Covington, was arrested May 4 and charged with Marijuana- Possess less than 1 oz.

Jacob Leon Jones, 40, 961 Hwy South, Social Circle, was arrested May. 3 and charged with Probation Violation

Jahshenique Celia Letang, 18, 6494 Drake Manor, Austell, was arrested May. 3 and charged with Armed Robbery

Cody Anthony Maduros, 36, 1891 Access Rd, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with Simple Battery.

Demetris Roshuan Marshall, 45, 4159 Carroll St, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with Parole Violation

Montrease Michelle Mclaurin, 22, 5242 Edmonson Pike, Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested May 1 and charged with Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Michael Jason Rapoza, 37, 83 Hillcrest Rd, Covington, was arrested May, 3 and charged with Theft by shoplifting

Scott Lawrence Reed, 42, 163 Elder Drive, Social Circle, was arrested April 27 and charged with Probation Violation

Jameason Preston Reynolds, 45, 10214 Allen Drive, Covington, was arrested April 28 and charged with Probation Violation

Octavia Victoria Ross, 37, 65 Shelby Oaks Trail, Covington, was arrested May. 4 and charged with Disorderly Conduct

Jordan Lee Smith, 21, 1942 Ga Hwy 81 N, Oxford was arrested May 4 and charged with Probation Violation

James Fredrick Snyder, 58, 111 Ivey Ct, Braselton, was arrested April 29 and charged with Probation Violation

Latarus Laquon Stanley, 30, 112 Salem Chase Way, Conyers, was arrested May. 1 and charged with Probation Violation

Paul Martin Stephens, 51, 535 Cambridge Way, Covington, was arrested May. 2 and charged with Battery, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, Simple Battery

Treyvorius Lamarian Stodghill, 21, 6171 Petty St, Covington, was arrested May. 4 and charged with Armed Robbery, Probation Violation

Jacob Harrison Swain, 32, 3410 Alexander Rd, Atlanta, was arrested May. 4 and charged with Marijuana- Possess less than 1 oz. No seat belt, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, Unlawful purchase/possession 20 oz. less of low THC oil.

Douglas Daniel Turner, 60, 13225 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with Criminal damage to property.

Danny Ray Williams, 20, 30 Apple Orchard Lane, Covington, was arrested April 28 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Stalking

Brandon Alexander Womack, 40, 397 Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with Parole Violation

William Matthew Womack, 39, 397 Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with Parole Violation

Tyrell Jaquad Wright, 25, 40 Stephens Way, Covington, was arrested May. 3 and charged with Probation Violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Quadacious Mykia Blackwell, 19, 635 Mills Drive, Covington, was arrested May. 4 and charged with Battery

Justin Jerrod Burnam, 27, 83 Harris Drive, Covington, was arrested May. 3 and charged with Battery

Christopher Stephen Clark, Jr, 23, 145 Patterson Way, Covington, was arrested May. 3 and charged with Battery

Jennifer Shuntee Cooper, 39, 6138 Johnson Drive, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with False report of a crime, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

Shane Chanceller Paul Flewellen, 27, 1125 Sherbrooke Drive, Macon, was arrested May 3 and held for other agency

Jerry Lee Gray, 56, 481 Moore St, Oxford was arrested April 29 and charged with Battery

Jeremy Dion Henderson, 33, 6138 Johnson Drive, Covington, was arrested April 27 and charged with Criminal Trespass and Probation Violation

Dwana Monique Johnson, 26, 1125 Sherbrooke Drive, Macon, was arrested May 3 and held for other agency

Latasha Keyonna Jones, 35, 3171 Clark St, Covington, was arrested May. 4 and charged with Probation Violation

Dequjuanta Contrell Matthews, 31, 6143 Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with Aggravated Assault

Jamie Lee Thomas, 46, 120 Bennett Rd, Covington, was arrested May 3 and charged with Public Drunkenness

Kenneth Anthony Thurman, 57, 230 Norris Drive, Monticello, was arrested May. 2 and charged with Public Drunkenness.

Pierre Marie Paul Roldine, 28, 8106 Covington, was arrested May. 2 and charged with Battery

Taylor Sheree Stagemeyer, 18, 16028 Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested May. 4 and charged with Theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Christopher James Few, 27, 9 Peachtree St, Porterdale, was arrested April 30 and charged with Probation Violation

Brandon Lee Fox, 30, Homeless, Covington, was arrested April 28 and charged with Child support, Possession and use of drug related object, Possession of schedule II controlled substance, Theft by shoplifting

Cecil Conell Lewis, 59, 2139 South Brown St, Covington, was arrested April 30 and charged with Simple Battery and Parole Violation.

Christi Nicole Morgan, 28, 10661 Flat Shoals Rd, Covington, was arrested April 28 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, Failure to appear for finger printable charges, Possession of a schedule II controlled substance, Probation Violation

Mitchell Garrett Wilbanks, 33, 27 Ivy Street, Porterdale, was arrested April 26 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Probation Violation

GEORGIA STATE PATROL



Roosevelt Williams, 80, 50 Shenandoah Lane, Covington, was arrested May. 1 and charged with DUI and open container.