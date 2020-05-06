Newton County Jail Log: May 6, 2020

Covington Police Department

Robin Rene Bairefoot, 34, 3614 Deans Bridge Road, Hepzibah, was arrested May 1 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by shoplifting.

Rebecca Kay Bales, 45, 3614 Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah, was arrested May 1 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

Brandon Sharada Ross, 32, 77 Williams Road, Newborn, was arrested May 5 and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Nkrumah Ali Campbell, 47, 2478 Country Club Drive, Conyers, was arrested May 1 and charged with battery-family violence.

Andrew Walter Collins, Jr., 67, 1504 Wild Road, Monticello, was arrested May 4 and charged with aggravated assault and pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.

James Talmadge Davis, III, 35, 25 Belmont Way, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with battery.

Jeremy Lee Davis, 30, 25 Belmont Way, Covington, was arrested May 1 and charged with aggravated assault.

Nicholas Matthew Hall, 32, 1049 Blue Herron Drive, Monticello, was arrested May 3 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (10).

Tyler Andrew Hall, 25, 472 Veal Road, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.

James Patrick Hurley, 26, 1408 Emory St., Oxford, was court sentenced May 1.

Artessa Marie Ladner, 50, Whitworth Parole Center, was back for court May 4.

Jymirra Nicole Sanders, 22, 45 Wilshire Walk, Covington, was arrested May 5 and charged with theft by deception.

Deborah Mae Storm, 56, 220 White Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested April 29 and charged with harassing phone calls and theft by taking.

Fabien Orenthius Willis, 36, 85 Chestnut Drive, Covington, was arrested May 2 and charged with criminal trespass-family violence, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Porterdale Police Department

Lonnie Fields, III, 45 23B Pine St., Porterdale, was arrested May 1 and charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery-family violence.

William Zachary Moore, 33, 20 W. Bradford Court, Covington, was arrested May 3 and charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery-family violence.