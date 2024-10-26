Rams Dominate Bulldogs on their Senior Night; Wins 43-7

CONYERS, Ga — The Newton Rams and the Rockdale County renewed an old rivalry on Friday as the Rams remain undefeated in region play, defeating the Rockdale County Bulldogs 43-7.

The last time these two programs faced off against each other was in 2019 as the Rams were victorious as well.

The offensive duo of junior quarterback Deron Benson and senior wide receiver Andrew Leslie helped the Rams secure the victory.

Benson connected with Leslie on three separate occasions for passing touchdowns that gave the Rams a 29-0 halftime lead. Two of those touchdown receptions came from 22-yards out and the other one came from 57-yards out.

Benson ended the first half with four passing touchdowns, also connecting with senior wide receiver Malik Brightwell from a distance of 24-yards. Brightwell also scored in the second half as he hauled in a deep 47 yard pass from Benson.

“Deron prepared well this week leading up to the game, head coach Josh Skelton said. “He made great reads all night and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

But the explosive offense didn’t stop the scoring as freshman Kevin Hartsfield found the end zone on the ground from 35-yards out in the third quarter.

Additionally, The Rams defense didn’t let up as they were able to get multiple sacks and forced a safety midway through the first quarter.

Newton’s defense finished the game with one turnover, which was an interception on the Rockdale County last offensive possession in the game.

Sitting undefeated in region play so far, the Rams could potentially have a home playoff game.

“It’s very important in region play to play the best ball at the right time heading into playoffs,” coach Skelton said. “Every week we try to go 1-0 in region play.”

The Rams (4-3, 3-0 Region 4-AAAAAA) will travel to Snellville next week as they battle the South Gwinnett Comets on Halloween night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.



