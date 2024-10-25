Covington Lions Club, Newton County Schools Partner for Vision Screenings

Recently, the Covington Lions Club, in partnership with Newton County Schools, conducted vision screenings for third-grade students across the district. The initiative covered 14 elementary schools and screened a total of 1,261 students, ensuring that every child had the opportunity to receive an initial vision check.

This significant community effort was made possible by volunteers from the Covington Lions Club, the Oxford Lions Club, and the Girl Scouts, who all came together to support the screenings. All participating schools collaborated effectively to make the program a success.

Out of the 1,261 students screened, 370 were identified as having some form of vision issue. These students will be referred to America’s Best Eyewear located in the Kroger shopping center on Highway 278. Through a special voucher program, each of these students will receive a comprehensive eye exam and two pairs of glasses at no cost to their families. The vouchers, valued at $80 each, are provided by the Covington Lions Club.

Dr. Duke Bradley, III, Superintendent of Newton County Schools, praised the initiative, stating, “This partnership exemplifies the power of community in supporting our students’ success. Clear vision is fundamental to learning, and we are deeply grateful to the Covington Lions Club for their dedication to ensuring our students have every opportunity to excel in the classroom.”

John Braden, President of the Covington Lions Club, also emphasized the importance of community involvement: “We took on this project knowing it would be a significant financial commitment, but also recognizing the critical need for all students to have clear vision, which is essential for their academic success. While our club is fully committed to this cause, we believe it should be a broader community effort. We invite anyone interested in supporting this initiative to join us.”

Those interested in contributing can visit the Covington Lions Club website at www.covingtongalions.org or contact the club directly via email at covingtongalions@gmail.com.