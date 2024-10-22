BRIDGES: Ready or not, the election of 2024 has finally arrived

Early voting is now here.

In Walton County and across Georgia, a multi-week advance voting window is officially open with the festivities getting underway on Tuesday of this week.

We’ve heard this before, but the 2024 election, especially on the national level, has an extremely high level of importance. Half of the country is predicting doom and gloom if Candidate R wins. The other half is predicting the same if Candidate D emerges the winner.

A very small slice of the voter population rightfully asks the question, “Are these two the best we have to choose from?”

In reality, there are other choices and you will see some of them on our ballot in Georgia. A judge incorrectly ruled that two of six presidential candidates on our state’s presidential ballot are not eligible despite the fact our Secretary of State said they are and despite the fact volunteers for these candidates worked countless hours collecting signatures so their candidate could be on the ballot.

Walton County has been a reliable Republican stronghold for decades and that will likely remain true in 2024. With Georgia playing such a vital role in the outcome of the presidential election this year the old adage of “every vote matters” rings as true as ever.

Republicans know they can count on carrying counties such as Walton but they also know they need to carry it by an even larger margin than in the past.

It’s interesting to see how many Harris-Walz signs have appeared in yards in Walton County. Quite frankly, it’s more than one would expect for such a Republican heavy area.

However, Georgia has seen its voting demographics move to the left in recent years. Once traditionally Republican red Gwinnett County has turned blue. That won’t happen in Walton this time but the overall margin of victory for Republicans, especially on the presidential tally, could be closer than most expect.

Also, don’t forget there are some important races with closer ties locally including the race to determine a new sheriff, a U.S. Congress race as well as contested battles for state senate and state representative.

Just remember we owe it to our country and to those who gave us the right to vote, to make our voices known this and every year.

Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.