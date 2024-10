Newton County Jail Log: Oct-19, 20 2024

Covington Police Department

AIKENS-JACKSON, LINDA KAYE, 58, 5169 HILLSIDE DRIVE, COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: POSS OF COCAINE.

ALVEREZ-ROSAS, RAMIRO, 51, GRAND BAY, AL, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 and charged DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR) FAILURE TO YIELD WHEN ENTERING HIGHWAY.

BAKER, TRAVIS LEE, 28, 1061 CHURCH WAY, LOGANVILLE, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 8 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

BENDER, DONZIE ARBREY, 33, 2731 EVANS MILLS DR, LITHONA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 11 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR

BRAKE, MYSIAH JEVONDA JAHYNE, 20, 65 VALLEY COURT, COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MI SDEMEANOR.

CASSILLAS, JOSE ANTONIO, 50, 1776 COOLEDGE RD, TUCKER, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR).

FARLEY, DIMARCIO WALTEZ, 43, 195 CHANDLER FIELDS DRIVE, COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR), DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), KNOWINGLY DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE.

GARICA, GABRIELLA ANASTASIJA, 29, 570 ALCOVY WAY, COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 2ND DEGREE (FELONY), RECKLESS CONDUCT.

JORDAN, J’VEN KAHLIA, 24, 240 LAKESIDE POINT, COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

MILLER, CHARLES RICHARD, 33, 9104 COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH HIT AND RUN; DUTY OF DRIVER TO STOP AT O R RETURN TO SCENE OF ACCIDENT, VEHICLE TURNING LEFT.

MILLER, NIKEISHA NICOLE, 45, 3279 PENNINGTON DR, DECATUR, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY DEKALB COUNTY

MITCHELL, TREVOR DILLON, 30, 805 HARVEY LANE RD MONTICELLO, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR),

OWENS, MARVETTA JEANINE, 32, DINGMANS FERRY, PA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 1ST OFFENSE, SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER.

SADDLER, KIMSHALA DEE, 24, 5182 DOROTHTY LANE, COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH ENTERING AUTOMOBILE OR OTHER MOTOR VEHIC LE WITH INTENT TO COMMIT THEFT OR FELONY.

SPROUL, DANIEL CLIFTON, 47, 4186 MILL ST. COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH SUPERIOR COURT BENCH WARRANT FAILURE TO APPEAR/SPECIAL PRESENTMENT.

STOKES, ALEXIS IMAN, 29, 350 ALCOVY CIR, COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 2ND DEGREE (FELONY) RECKLESS CONDUCT.

WASHINGTON, SHANTRICE LASHAUN, 41, 724 DAVIS ST MONROE, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS.

WILLIAMS, ISIAH TYRESE, 24, 249 SKYHAWK LN, MACON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR)

WOLCOCK, FITZROY OSWALDO, 29, 2542 KELMAN PL, DACULA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS IN THE DARK

GSP

CRUZ-RODRIGUEZ, ABEL, 43, 6348 WASHINGTON ST COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS IN THE DARK, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE NO LICENSE ON FILE, DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL, OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE.

KEEL, KIDD PATRICK, 27, 935 LITTLE RIVER RD, SOCIAL CIRCLE, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE, DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE, PASSING ON SOLID YELLOW LINE

PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTR IBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA RECKLESS DRIVING.

PIERCE, TOMMY LEE, 31, 158 STOKER RD DALLAS, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL

IMPROPER LANE USAGE SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER (85/70).

PORTER, KEITH LAJACE, 24, 1663 SPRING HILL COVE LITHONIA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRU GS (LESS SAFE), NO TAIL LIGHTS, SIGNALS BY HAND AND ARM OR SIG NAL LAMPS.

ROGERS, ANDREW PAUL, 35, 120 DEERWOOD TRL, SHARPSBURG, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF

ALCOHOL, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER – FELONY, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED S UBSTANCE, RECKLESS DRIVING NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, SPEEDING - 10-14 OVER, WRONG CLASS OF DRIVER’S LICENSE.

SINGLETON, TIMOTHY LADON, 59, 4024 KESSLER AVE APT 404 GARDEN CITY,WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL (LESS SAFE), IMPROPER LANE USAGE.

PPD

GUERRERO, DANIEL, 23, 10108 HIDDEN BRANCH WAY, COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 8 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DIOBEYING A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, ROBBERY.

TRUELOVE, AUBREY LEE, 25, 2957 TERRACE LANE CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER GIVING ORG REGISTRATION VIOLATION.

NCSO

AMOS, CHRISTOPHER HALL, 35, 2945 HAMPTON VALLEY DR LOGANVILLE, WAS BACK FOR COURT OCTOBER 7.

ARMISTEAD, ASHLEY NICOLE, 33, 2919 H D ATHA RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 8 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: TXS).

BARNES, ROMAN EMMANUEL, 30, 1150 AUTUMN HILL CT STONE MTN, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEXOFFENDER/FAILU RE TO COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS/PROVIDED.

BLOCHER, SHAWN WESLEY, 36, 2178 HAMPTON TRL SE CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH AFFRAY (FIGHTING), MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ., POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING

COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT, CERTAIN WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER - MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS.

CAMBAS, ANDREW JAMES, 20, 1041 KINETT RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY.

CHAPMAN, DEANDRE RESHARD, 37, 272 MEMORIAL DRIVE ATLANTA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORIG: AGG ASSAULT, TERR THREATS.

CHARLES, AARON JOSEPH, 30, 1638 RICE ROAD LITHONIA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH SUPERIOR COURT BENCH WARRANT FAILURE TO APPEAR/SPECIAL PRESENTMENT.

CHASTAIN, ROBERT JOSEPH, 41, HARRISONVILLE, MO, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORIG CHG AGG ASST, FLEE/ELUD, ROBB, THEF.

CHICHESTER, SHANAYRA SHALAH, 32, 290 HUNTERS TRCE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR) SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER.

CLANTON, DURRELL LAMONT, 35, UNKNOWN, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEXOFFENDER/FAILURE TO COMPLY (2ND OFFENSE).

COST, ALECIA CHARLETTE, 40, 103 LONGSTREET CIRCLE OXFORD, WAS BACK FOR COURT OCTOBER 11.

DURDEN, DESTIN MICHAEL, 25, 25 ARGYLL WAY COVINGTON, WAS COURT SENTENCED OCTOBER 9.

FARRIS, STEWART CODY, 30, 659 ROCKY PLAINS RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: POSS FIREARM BY CONV FELON).

GOOLSBY, JEFFERY DEAN, 39, 633 DUNCAN ROAD OXFORD, WAS COURT SENTENCED OCTOBER 11 40 HRS.

GUILLAUME, EON NATHANIEL, 22, 10 CLOVER VALLEY DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 11 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

HILL, JORDAN TYLER, 25, 305 SABLE CIRCLE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR ORG: SPEEDING OVER LIMI DRIVING SUSPENDED LIC FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISD (ORIG: DWLS, SPEEDING).

HOWELL, JASON TYRONE, 19, 1769 BOB WHITE LANE CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, ARMED ROBBERY,

HIJACKING A MOTOR VEHICLE (1ST DEGREE), POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN.

HUGHES, JOSHUA ADAM, 32, 40 LILAC LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH CHILD SUPPORT DEFAULT.





JACKSON, MICHAEL LEON, 57, 70 WINDWARD DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 8 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEXOFFENDER/FAILU RE TO COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS/PROVIDED PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

JAMES, JAMARI TUSHONDE, 20, 105 AUTUMN WAY COVINGTON, WAS BACK FOR COURT OCTOBER 7.

KHAPANGI, TAL, 31, 2197 PARK MANOR SNELLVILLE, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 11 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL, OPEN CONTAINER.

KITCHENS, KEVIN RANDALL, 34, 165 FRANKIE LN COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR

REVOKED 2ND OFFENSE FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY.

LITTLE, HERBERT JAMES, 35, 1359 ROGERS TRACE LITHONIA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 11 AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED.

LITTLE, JAMARION ISAIAH, 18, 70 WESTFIELD WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 8 AND CHARGED WITH COMPUTER OR ELECTRONIC PORNOGRAPHY (F)

MATHEWS, JERRY THOMAS, 34, 1972 RED ROSE LANE LOGANVILLE, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 13 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY WINDER PD.

MATHIS, DAQUONARIS MAUQUEZ, 30, 5411 LOUIS XIV LANE COLLEGE PARK, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 11 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORIG: POSS W INTENT TO DIST.

MEBANE, II, GEARRY, 28, 4940 FAIR FOREST DRIVE STONE MTN, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

MITCHELL, DAMIEN EMALE, 30, 2892 KEATH DR SW ATLANTA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR.

OCEAN, RAVEN MEE LENG, 43, 90 PEBBLE LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 8 AND CHARGED WITH TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS – FELONY.

OCEAN, RAYDEN HARMONY, 44, 90 PEBBLE LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 8 AND CHARGED WITH RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR RANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST.





PETERSON, KYLAN LEE, 20, 11663 HAZELBRAND RD COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY.

RICHARDSON, RUSSELL STERLING, 27, 425 MOUNTAINVIEW DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 8 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BATTERY FVA.

PRESLEY, MARSHINA CHERILL, 44, 45 SOUTHGREENFIELD CIRCLE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH FORGERY - 1ST DEGREE, FORGERY - 1ST DEGREE, INSURANCE FRAUD.

ROWE, DANIEL ELIJAH, 25, 15 ARNOLD WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE FAMILY VIOLENCE ACT.

SEYMOUR, DIAMANTE ALONZO, 31, 801 KESSLER COURT GARDEN CITY, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 8 AND CHARGED WITH HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PUNISHMENT OF CRIMINAL, MAKE FALSE OR MISLEADING STATEMENTS REGA RDING SECURITIES (F).

SMITH, KANTRAVIOUS JAVARIS, 31, 30 FIELDS CREEK WAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 9 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: AFFRAY, RECKLESS CONDUCT).

SPRAGUE, KYLE DAVID, 34, 62 KEY CT MONTICELLO, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 12 AND CHARGED WITH AFFRAY (FIGHTING) DRUG RELATED OBJECTS. DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER. POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I OR II CONTROL LED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTR IBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR.

STEARNS, SEQUARD HARRISON, 62, 255 FRIAR TUCK CIR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH CHILD SUPPORT DEFAULT

USHER, STEWARD, 54, 2512 KELLYTOWN RD MCDONOUGH, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH ABANDONMENT OF DEPENDENT CHILD – MISDEMEANOR.

WALLACE, SHAQUILLE BASSAAMSOLOMON, 30, 3905 LAUREL BROOK WAY SNELEVILLE, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 10 AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY.

WATERS, STEFANIE SHELLON, 47, 408 HAYGOOD AVE OXFORD, WAS COURT SENTENCED OCTOBER 9.

WEEMS, DEVONTE, 22, 603 ROCK MT CIR SW CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 8 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: DWL).

WRIGHT, ASHLEY NIQUEL, 23, 3192 SPICEY CEDAR LANE LITHONIA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 7 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MI SDEMEANOR.

WRIGHT, LATISHA JERLEAN, 39, 160 RAILSIDE DRIVE COVINGTON, WAS COURT SENTENCED OCTOBER 7 38 HRS NCJ.

WEEKENDERS

GOWER, JOSHUA WILLARD, TOCCOA, 33

HUTCHINSON, MEGAN AMBER, COVINGTON, 32

KEELS, MARVIN NONE, COVINGTON, 63

WALKER, DARIEN JACQUEZ, ATLANTA, 21