Marcello Banes enlists legal services of Atlanta-based attorney in federal case Lynsey Barron, principal of Barron Law in Atlanta has been named suspended chairman Marcello Banes' new attorney, according to court documents filed earlier this week. Photo via Emory University. Suspended chairman Marcello Banes has secured new legal representation in his ongoing federal case. Latest Middle school students arrested for making threats Newton County Jail Log: Oct. 26-27, 2024 Newton County Jail Log: Oct-19, 20 2024 Walmart employees duel in parking lot; two arrests made