Social Circle Redskins defeat Lamar County in crucial 27-7 region victory

Social Circle’s needed a win over Lamar County to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Redskins did just that with a 27-7 win over the Trojans to energize the whole city of Social Circle.

Lamar County received the opening kickoff and returned it to the 32-yard line.

The Social Circle defense forced a 3-play drive, forcing them to punt the ball back to them with 9:44 remaining in the first quarter of play.

The Redskins then drove down the field and, after a questionable offensive pass interference call, stalled out at the Trojan 42-yard line. The drive was highlighted by a punt that was downed on the Lamar half-yard line

The Trojans opened their drive with a strong run to gash the middle of the SC defense to the 29-yard line.

Lamar County then kicked their drive into high-gear and marched 91 yards to the endzone to put the Trojans on the board first at 7-0 with 3:07 remaining in the first quarter of play.

The first play of the following drive, Social Circle quarterback Luke Cross connected with wide receiver Jude Nelson on an 80-yard trike up the middle to tie the ballgame 7-7 with 2:54 remaining in the first quarter.

The Trojans and the Redskins then exchanged impressive defensive drives carrying the game to the end of the first quarter.

﻿On the second play of the second quarter the Social Circle defense blasted the ball out of the Lamar quarterback’s hands, giving the Redskins the ball on their 25-yard line.

Cross then tossed a screen pass to running back Jalen Victor and he took it 75 yards down the field and gave the Redskins the lead 13-7 with 8:29 remaining in the first half after a missed field goal by kicker Preston Guy.

The Redskins defense then took control of the Trojans offense and gave the Redskins the ball back with 3:30 in the second quarter.

The second play of the Social Circle drive gave the ball back to the Trojans when Jalen Victor dropped the ball into the hands of their defensive lineman.

Social Circle then forced the punt, giving the ball back to the Redskins with 2:51 in the first half.

Cross then marched the SC offense down the field and concluded the drive with a 24-yard bullet to the right side of the endzone, increasing the lead to 20-7 with 0:34 on the clock.

Nelson intercepted the first play of the next Lamar drive and sent the home fans into halftime happy.

Social Circle received the kickoff to open the second half of play and took the ball 15 yards before being forced to punt the ball back to Lamar County.

The Trojan offense then moved the ball to the red zone, but got stuffed on a fourth down, giving the Redskins the ball back on their 35-yard line.

Nelson jumped up to moss three Lamar defenders giving the Redskins the offense deep inside Lamar County territory.

The Redskins punched the ball in on the very next play, extending the Social Circle lead to 20 with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter of action.

The very next play of the following Trojan drive was fumbled and recovered by the Social Circle defense on their own 48-yard line.

The Trojan defense held firm causing Social Circle to punt and taking the game to the fourth quarter.

With 6:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of play the Trojans ran into punter Preston Guy giving the Redskins 15-yards and a first down to the LC 46-yard line.

Coach Robert Patton, with the help of Cross, exercised perfect clock management as they drained nearly half of the fourth quarter on their longest drive of the game.

Following a missed field goal from Preston Guy, the Trojans would regain possession with 1:14 on the clock.

The Social Circle defense forced an errant pass into triple coverage, and it was picked off by the safety to seal the game for the Redskins.

Luke kneeled the ball three times and the game was finished 27-7 with the Redskins winning on senior night.

The Redskins improved to 6-3 on the season and 4-1 in region play as they head on the road to play Towers in their final regular season game of the year next Friday night.