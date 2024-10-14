General Mills gifts Newton Trails safety lights

On Oct. 11, Newton Trails and General Mills held a ceremony commemorating the donation of rapid flasher lights at two intersections.

"Newton Trails would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to General Mills for their generous donation of rapid flasher lights at two critical intersections along the trail.," a press release stated. "The newly installed lights are located where the Cricket Frog Trail intersects Dixie Road and Highway 213, enhancing safety for both pedestrians and cyclists."



General Mills, a company known for brands such as Cheerios and Lucky Charms, is a partner of Newton Trails.



“The placement of these rapid flasher lights underscores our dedication to promoting safety and well-being, and we are deeply grateful for the partnership with Newton Trails," said Orric Browning, General Manager at General Mills Covington.



Chairman of the Newton Trails Board of Directors called the donation a "game-changer."



“These safety lights are a game-changer for the Cricket Frog Trail,” Ford said. “The intersections at Dixie Road and Highway 213 are busy areas, and these lights will help ensure the safety of everyone who enjoys the trail. We are incredibly thankful to General Mills for their generosity and continued support of our community.”



The Cricket Frog Trail continues to be an accessible resource for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike. The addition of the rapid flasher lights will help ensure that it remains a safe and accessible space for all.



