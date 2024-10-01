Mr. William “Bill” Womack, age 87, of Oxford, Georgia passed away September 27, 2024. He was born on November 2, 1936 at 101 Haygood Ave. in Oxford to Henry and Sara Sue Womack who have preceded him in death. Bill was a special man who cherished his immediate family. They were his first love. He volunteered to help his community and those in need. Bill also volunteered for the Oxford Fire Department. Animals held a special spot in his heart and he would help with programs that took care of their needs. He enjoyed everything outdoors such as hunting, fishing, gardening, and camping. Bill especially loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in many outdoor activities and coached recreational ball for several years. He was a member of The Elks Club Lodge, President of The JC’s, and was an member of Allen Memorial Church in Oxford. Along with his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his son, Shawn South.

Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jo A. Rukat South Womack; children, Shayne South, Fonda South Tott, Patrick Womack (Mandy); grandchildren, Heather South, Amber Knoblock (James), Gary Tott, Kara Williams, Jacob Williams (Lauren), Miranda South (Carlos), Nicole Womack, Chase Womack, eight great grandchildren, other family members and close friends.

Funeral Services for Bill will be held at 11 o’clock Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral home with Tyler Seabolt officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00AM until 11:00AM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to Newton County Animal Control.