City of Covington holds retirement reception for longtime employees

The city of Covington honored multiple team members who retired or will be retiring in 2024 at a Retirement Reception on Oct. 10, 2024.

“With over 125 years of combined service between them, we would like to thank each of these individuals for their dedication, hard work, and loyalty to the City of Covington throughout their tenure. Their wealth of knowledge and their individuality that brought laughter, respect, and many years of memories will be missed.,” read a social media post from the city of Covington. “Wishing each retiree an incredible next chapter in their life’s journey and a heartfelt thank you to all of them.”

The following city employees are set to retire:

Julia English - Covington Police Department - 1988

Jeff Bruno - Covington Police Department - 1997

Terry Barnett - Meter Reader/Billing Department - 1999

Stacy Willard - Fleet Maintenance Department - 2002

Mark “Squirrel” Mealor - Water/Sewer Department - 2007