Danny Anthony, age 72. Big Georgia Tech fan. Wonderful husband; father, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home September 19, 2024 with his loving wife Della Jean of 51 ½ years at his side. Survivors include his three children and spouses; Melissa and Scott, Danny Jr. and Lauren, Kevin and Keela and six grandchildren; Carson, Annie; Ella; Cameron; Maddox and Avery. Danny was one of the first employee hired at Golden State Foods, Corp., in Conyers GA. He was a dedicated employee. He retired in 2018 after 42 ½ years. He was well known for his wit and sense of humor. The family wishes to thank all the hospice caregivers that assisted his wife in his final care with Parkinsons Disease. A celebration of Life is planned for a later time. Danny was a man of faith and is in heaven with his Jesus. Missed so much by his wife and family.