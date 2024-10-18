Eastside's own ‘Birds of Prey’ performs on downtown Square

It was anything but an ordinary Thursday for the Eastside High School rock band.

Named “The Birds of Prey” after the school’s mascot, the rock band performed on the Square on Thursday as part of the Newton County Arts Association in Newton County Live at Lunch concert.

Band director Elijah Clark recalled the humble beginnings of the band last school year.

“We started a rock band at Eastside last year to provide more opportunities for students to perform music who may not be as interested in a more traditional route in school music,” Clark said.

- photo by Evan Newton



Band director Elijah Clark joins in. - photo by Evan Newton



Now, the band of eight members have practiced their craft in order to have the chance to perform in front of hundreds that were in attendance. The Prey played a number of classic rock songs including “My Hero” by the Foo Fighters, “Sugar, We’re Going Down” by Fall Out Boy and even a unique rendition of “Shake it Off” by Taylor Swift.

Making up this year’s performers are Jack Baker, Paul Quillen, Gavin Parker, Bennett Brooks, Alysia Tolar, Spencer DeMar, Shane Sorrell, and Wyatt Menninger.

Clark expressed his pride in getting the chance to provide a unique opportunity for his students.

“I’ve loved getting to work with these students on this project that not many schools in Georgia are offering,” Clark said.