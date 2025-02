Southern Heartland Gallery is set to host its “Share the Love” event on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Event goers can create a hand-painted valentine to be donated to a local nursing home. Seeing artist demonstrations, paint alongside an artist and chatting with local creatives are included in the event. Light refreshments will be served.

The event is free of charge from 6-8 p.m. at 1134 Clark St. in Covington.