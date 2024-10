Newton County Jail Log: Oct. 26-27, 2024

CPD

BENTON, CURTISS LAMAR, 28, 10 MAXIE CT COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 17 AND COURT SENTENCED (TO SERVE 40 HRS).

BROWN, DAVID DELWUAN, 45, 3053 BROOK LANE REX, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 17 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS IN THE DARK, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR).

BROWN, ROMEO ANTHONY, 35, 3117 WEST ST SW COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 18 AND CHARGED WITH AFFIXING TINT TO WINDOWS OR WINDSHIELDS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR)(3RD OFFENSE), DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL (3RD OFFENSE).

BURRELL, KEMAR RAMONE, 38, 9047 JIM PURCELL DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 16 ANDCHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR.

DORSEY, CEDRICK LEE, 43, 5118 NIXON CIRCLE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 17 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE.

EVANS, RUSSELL ANTHONY, 32, SAINT PAUL, MN, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS.

FARLEY, AMAJAYE DEWANN, 23, 7168 LASETER ST SW COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 19 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: TXT, 2CT OBSTRUCTION) POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS.

HARRISON, ROXANNA MARIE, 36, 20 RIVERBEND DRIVE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 18 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, PROBATION VIOLATION ORG: POSS METH, POSS.USE DRG REL OBJS POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS.

HELMS, KASEY MICHELLE, 36, 189 BRANNON RD MEANSVILLE, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS.

HONORE, HAVEN BREANNA, 25, 7377 CRANLEEIGH ST COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 17 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY LAWRENCEVILLE PD.

JONES, KENNETH SHIRELLE, 42, 1612 RIVERSIDE TRL NE CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH AFFIXING TINT TO WINDOWS OR WINDSHIELDS, DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL.

LACKEY, STANLEY LEE, 61, 215 LAZY HOLLOW LANE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 19 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR),

NO SEAT BELTS.

MANUEL, CHARLES GREGORY, 41, 9290 CEDAR RIDGE OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 18 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (BW) ORG: FLEEING, DWLS, OBS, FTS, OPEN CONT

GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, IMPROPER LEFT OR RIGHT TURN, MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, OPEN CONTAINER, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY – MISDEMEANOR DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY, FIRST.

ROULHAC, RYAN LADARIUS, 21, 80 RIVERBEND DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 17 AND CHARGED WITH DISOBEYING A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR)

STRAWN, SHANNAN MARIE, 39, 40 FLINT HILL DR OXFORD, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 29 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR)

NO SEAT BELTS

TANT, GERARDO NONE, 60, 10920 COVINGTON BY PASS COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 18 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY MARION CO SO (SOUTH CAROLINA)

TRYON, JR, JAMES DEALTON, 30, 3402 OLD DURAND ROAD GREENVILLE, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 19 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WILSON, MALIK BRANTLEY TAJ, 29, 155 HINTON CHASE PARKWAY COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY

WOODS, BRANDON QUINTON, 30, 335 LAKESIDE CIR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR)

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

ZACKOSKI, MICHAEL JEREMY, 41, 679 1ST AVENUE CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 19 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY COWETA CO, THEFT BY TAKING – MISDEMEANOR





JASPER COUNTY

SMITH, HENRY NELSON, 63, 180 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SHADY DALE, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 17 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION ORG: S/D COCAINE)

GSP

PATTERSON, MELVIN FRANK, 49, 249 CREEL CHASE KENNESAW, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 14 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY - GWINNETT CO

WORD, ROOSEVELT, 56, 548 SHADY GROVE DR MONTGOMERY, ALWAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 20 AND CHARGED WITH DIRVER TO USE DUE CARE: PROPER USE OF RADIO OR MOBILE TELEPHONE NOT VIOLATE SE, DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL





NCSO

BARNES, ROMAN EMMANUEL, 30, 1150 AUTUMN HILL CT STONE MTN, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 14 AND CHRAGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: CHILD MOLESTATION)

BOSTIC, JOSHUA ROBERT, 27, 30 MAPLE TRACE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 15 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: BURG 1ST ALT 06/30/12)

BROWN, RANDY SANDRICK VANCE, 32, 1220 BRACKNELL COURT CONYERS, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 17 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORIG:, BURGLARY 1ST

CLEMMONS, SHERSE LORRAINE, 42, 1660 PEACHTREE ST NW ATLANTA, GA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 16 AND WAS CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING – MISDEMEANOR,

COLE, DARRELL SEAL, 58, 175 RIVERBEND DR COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 16 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: AGGRAV. ASSAULT)

DAVIS, DESTINY SANCHEZICA, 25, 240 COBBLESTONE LANE MCDONOUGH, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 19 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR ORIG: NO PROOF OF VACCINATION

DRAKE, DEBRA LYNN, 59, 140 ANDERSON CIRCLE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 14 AND WAS COURT SENTENCED (SERVE 30 DYS NCJ)

EISNER, TIFFANY LYNN, 30, 10136 CHEROKEE DRIVE COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 17 AND WAS CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION) ORIG: FORG 1ST

HEATH, RICKY LAMAR, 57, 3234 STRAWBERRY LANE DECATUR, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 18 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION FORG 1ST AFT 6/30/2012

HENRY, CORDELL CORNEILUS, 19, 75 MOUNTAIN WAY COVINGTON, GA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 18 AND CHARGED WITH FALSE STATEMENTS OR WRITINGS; CONCEAL FA CTS OR FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS IN MATTERS





HORTON, GOODWIN DARNELLE, 41, 85 BAKER LANE OXFORD, GA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 20 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: AGG ASSLT)

JIMENEZ POLO, ANDRES ALEJANDRO, 24, 1716 BEACON HILL BLVD ATLANTA, WAS AREESTED ON OCTOBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS

JOHNSON, WILLIE, 64, 85 WILLOW RD COVINGTON, GA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 19 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, COURT SENTENCED 10 DAYS, FALSE IMPRISONMENT





MCKINNON, ANDRE TERELL, 23, 57 POWERLINE RD AUBURN, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH ARMED ROBBERY, FALSE IMPRISONMENT, THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY





MORAGNE, DORIAN LAVALE, 32, 3179 MISTY CREEK DECATUR, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 14 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: AGGRAV. ASSAULT)





NORTHERN, JA'BRIA ATYANNA LASHA, 21, 1103 CORDER RD APT M8 WARNER ROBINS, WAS ARRESTED OCOTBER 20 AND WAS COURT SENTENCED (40 HOURS)

PARKS, DESHANDRA PATRICE, 41, 2249 CHEROKEE VALLEY CIR LITHONIA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 18 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY COLUMBIA COUNTY SO

QUALLS, BRENDALEIGH RAYNE, 19, 60 HEGWOOD RD COVINGTON, GA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 20 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

IMPROPER LANE USAGE





ROBINSON, JOHN JOSEPH, 63, 459 COLE DR SW LILBURN, GA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 17 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION & USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS., THEFT BY TAKING – MISDEMEANOR





RUSSELL, BIANCA MARIE, 19, 275 HAMPTON COURT COVINGTON, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 04 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ASSAULT - FAMILY VIOLENCE





SEABROOKS, RONALD LEON, 53, 75 SAMPSON COURT COVINGTON, GA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 16 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER – MISDEMEANOR, SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER





SMITH, MARQUEZ RASHAD, 36, WHEELER ST. PRISON GA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 17 AND WAS BACK FOR COURT

TAYLOR, BRIANNA MARCILS, 29, 1450 BOULDERCREST RD ATLANTA, GA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 16 AND CHARGED WITH WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISDEMEANOR

WALKER, KHALID FAREED, 34, 2114 CLARK ST SW COVINGTON, GA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 16 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR)

WILSON, MALIK BRANTLEY TAJ, 29, 155 HINTON CHASE PARKWAY COVINGTON, GA, WAS ARRESTED OCTOBER 13 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY

WEEKENDERS

FLETCHER, JEFFERY NONE, 51, COVINGTON

GILSTRAP, KERRY NEVILLE, 44, COVINGTON

GOWER, JOSHUA WILLARD, 33, TOCCOA

GRANILLO RIVAS, ELVIN ARIEL, 20, STONE MTN

HUTCHINSON, MEGAN AMBER, 32, COVINGTON

KEELS, MARVIN NONE, 63, COVINGTON

WARREN, JERMAINE ANTWON, 52, COVINGTON