Newton County Schools PR team wins eight statewide awards

The Newton County Schools (NCS) Public Relations Department recently earned eight awards—all gold awards of excellence—for outstanding publications and videos produced during the 2023-2024 school year. Public Relations Director Sherri Partee and Communications and Visual Media Coordinator Derrick Barnes accepted the awards at the recent Georgia School Public Relations Association (GSPRA) state conference.

Among the achievements, the team earned a gold award of excellence for the district’s 2022-2023 annual report, as well as seven additional gold awards for video productions, including Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley’s “The Opportunity” video.

“This recognition underscores the commitment of our team to delivering clear and engaging communication to our community,” said Sherri Partee, NCSS Director of Public Relations. “We are proud to have our efforts acknowledged on a statewide level, but most importantly, we remain dedicated to keeping our stakeholders informed and connected.”

Derrick Barnes, NCS Communications and Visual Media Coordinator, echoed Partee’s sentiments: “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized for our work, but at the heart of it, our focus is on showcasing the incredible stories and achievements happening across our schools every day. These awards are a reflection of our commitment to telling those stories.”