Ezell Brown honored with Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award

On Oct. 20, 2024, Sheriff Ezell Brown was honored with the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award during a church service at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Covington, Ga.

The Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the highest honor a citizen can receive, was signed by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and presented by Rep. Sharon Henderson of District 113. It recognizes Brown’s lifelong dedication and commitment to the Newton County community and the state of Georgia.

In addition to this prestigious award, Brown was presented with a proclamation signed by Rep. Henderson. The proclamation acknowledges his vital role in law enforcement and his commitment to the safety and well-being of Georgia’s citizens.

“I am truly humbled by these recognitions,” Brown said. “It has been my life’s mission to serve and protect this community, and I am honored to be recognized in such a meaningful way.”

With more than 50 years of service in law enforcement, Brown’s career has been marked by his commitment to justice, public safety and community outreach. In 2008, he made history as the first African American to serve as sheriff of Newton County. His leadership and dedication continue to have a profound impact on the lives of citizens across Newton County and the state of Georgia.