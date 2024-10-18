Piedmont Newton Now Offering Robotic-Assisted Joint Replacements

Piedmont Newton Hospital has acquired a surgical robotics system that can assist orthopedic surgeons with procedures such as knee, hip and shoulder replacements. The robot helps the surgeon enhance the fit of joint implants, which can lead to faster recovery times and better results for patients than when traditional surgical methods are used.

The ROSA® System brings together robotic technology with industry-leading implants to help orthopedic surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients. It includes features to assist with bone resections and assessing the state of soft tissues in order to facilitate implant positioning intraoperatively. Data provided by ROSA assists with complex decision-making and enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures.

“We are excited to bring the latest in surgical robotics technology to our community,” said Piedmont Newton CEO Lindsey Petrini. “Our talented orthopedic surgeons have the best tools available to make total joint replacement procedures a little easier on patients.”

Matt “Jejo” Mathew, M.D., with OrthoAtlanta Covington, received special training to operate the ROSA surgical robot and began using it for procedures this month.