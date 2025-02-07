American Heart Month: Managing Blood Pressure

Managing blood pressure is a critical piece to heart health as high blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major risk factor for heart disease.

Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure and more than 40% of them are unaware that they have it, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

“Hypertension occurs when the pressure of the blood in your arteries and other blood vessels is too high,” said Quincy Banks, M.D., a family medicine physician with Piedmont Primary Care at Eastside Crossing. “If not controlled, this can affect your heart and other major organs of your body, leading to heart attacks, strokes or heart failure.”

According to the American Heart Association, a normal blood pressure is estimated to be about 120/80 mmHg. A blood pressure of 130/80 and above is considered hypertension, according to AHA.

An important aspect of preventing and managing hypertension is monitoring your blood pressure. Blood pressure checks can be performed with at home monitors or by a health professional, who can confirm a hypertension diagnosis and discuss how often you should to check it.

“Severe headaches, shortness of breath, nosebleeds are common symptoms of high blood pressure, but often don’t occur until high blood pressure has reached a severe stage,” Dr. Banks said. “I would recommend everyone having their blood pressure checked yearly at a preventative visit with their primary provider. If it is on the rise, your provider will tailor a schedule, that may include home monitoring, to manage your risk.”

Dr. Banks suggests being proactive in reducing your risks for hypertension by maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol consumption, managing stress, and having a balanced diet—taking extra measures to cut back on salt.

If you are diagnosed with hypertension, it is also important to follow your physician’s recommendations prescribed medications and lifestyle adjustments.

