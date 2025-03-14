Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Newton Office sees expansion

Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta has unveiled a new and improved office space in Piedmont Newton Hospital. The opening of the new space was celebrated with a ribbon cutting from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce on March 6.

The new office takes up the fourth floor of the Physicians Pavilion at the hospital. Previously, the orthopedic suite had been on a lower floor and confined to a smaller space that the practice felt it was outgrowing.

The new and improved fourth floor allows the orthopedic office to offer physical therapy onsite, which the physicians say is a big help as it allows their patients to go easily between appointments in the office and get the therapy they need.

“[The new space] has opened up a lot more patient care,” said Robyn Gonzales, practice administrator. “It’s opened up physical therapy for us, in-office spinal procedures, more room for casting, DME [Durable Medical Equipment, which are reusable devices such as crutches, wheelchairs, splints, etc.], more providers, cause downstairs we were limited to three and now we’re almost at six. We have two more on the way.”

The Covington site is currently staffed with four physicians and two mid-level providers.

Ashna Parti is a doctor of osteopathic medicine. She specializes in physical medicine and rehabilitation, interventional pain management, and is a non-surgical spine specialist.

Clifton Meals, M.D., is a hand and upper extremity specialist.

Matt “Jejo” Mathew, M.D., is an adult reconstruction and joint replacement specialist as well as works in general orthopedics.

Kate A. Heinlein, M.D., carries the FAAOS designation, meaning she is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Heinlein is a sports medicine specialist and works in general orthopedics.

The two mid-level providers are Kaitlin Little, MSN, FNP-C and Katherine N. Weger, PA-C.

According to Adalin Bunch, physician liaison for Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta, sports medicine is a focus for the practice, and they provide sports medicine coverage to all Newton County Schools high schools. Heinlein serves as the medical director for the program and is also the team physician for the schools.

The office is located in Suite 401 at 4181 Hospital Drive NE, Covington. They can be reached at 678-766-8999.

“It’s been a privilege, really, to be a part of this community,” Mathew said. “Really, growing exponentially also in these past few years. It’s also been an opportunity and a privilege to take care of patients from all walks of life, whether it’s our kids in the Newton County School System, our businessmen and women here in the community and even our grandparents that are just ambulating outside, walking, hanging out with their families.”