Covington First United Methodist Celebrates 200 years

Covington First United Methodist Church is celebrating 200 years of serving its community, growing in faith and connecting Newton County with Christ.

Located just off the Covington Square at 1113 Church Street, Covington Ga, Covington First United Methodist Church, led by Senior Pastor Chris Shurtz, is a congregation of approximately 850 members operating under the motto of Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open Doors.

The church is a charitable stalwart of Newton County, serving its community through an abundance of missions, being a leader in feeding the hungry, gathering others to give back, and spreading the word of Jesus Christ. Its building is a beacon throughout the region, serving as a hospital during the Civil War, and being featured in several film and television productions.

Covington First United Methodist will celebrate its 200th birthday on Nov. 10, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. but each day is a celebration of centuries of service rendered and a future of continued praise.

“What a privilege to serve this church that continues to be a light for Jesus Christ after 200 years together,” Rev. Shurtz said. “Even better news is that God is not finished with us yet. We are looking forward to sharing Jesus’ saving grace, hope and love for the next 200 years. Covington First is committed to making room for each and every person interested in encounterings the risen Jesus and God’s forgiving love. No matter who you are or where you come from, we want our church to reflect God’s global Kingdom on earth for generations to come.”

The seed that would grow into Covington First United Methodist Church began when Andrew Hamill was appointed Minister to the Yellow River Conference in 1823. The purchase of the church followed on June 29, 1824, with Hamill leading services as the first recorded minister of the church.

The earliest site for the Covington Methodist Church was facing Church Street, bounded by South and Elm streets, two blocks off the public square. The church moved to its third and current location bordered by Church, Conyers and Monticello streets in 1855.

Since then it has seen several additions to include church offices, a chapel, an educational wing, fellowship hall, larger educational building and Wesley Chapel. Inside the sanctuary is a beautiful Austin Pipe Organ, Opus 2577 installed in 1975 and a chandelier, of similar design to one in the White House, weighing 1,100 pounds with 550 pounds of brass and 550 pounds of lead crystal donated to the church in 1990.

Covington First United Methodist has been led by 98 pastors throughout its history. That leadership is still felt today through legacy programs and new missions that impact Covington in 2024.

Covington First United Methodist currently participates in the following missions:

Change the World Day and Gifts of Grace

A Night to Remember -

Giving Hands Food Pantry –

Meals on Wheels delivery - What began as sandwich delivery on Saturdays is now a service bringing hot meals to residents who request a meal in the High Rise.

Live Nativity Drive-Thru

Vacation Bible School

Local missions, including home repairs and yard work.

Covington First Preschool .

Community on Our Knees

Pumpkin Patch

Covington First UMC lives by the motto “Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open Doors” We are known for our hospitality and welcoming of all that enters our doors for worship, our campus for outreach events or to meet utilizing our facility.

Covington First UMC provides worship services on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Small group Sunday School classes for all ages at 9:45am with childcare for nursery age children from 8:30 a.m.- noon. Children, youth and senior adult programming, spiritual growth, Bible Studies, music program, missions, outreach and fellowship opportunities are available for our youngest to our most senior. We are a church believing in the power of prayer with a strong prayer blanket ministry and church care team for those sick, shut in or homebound.