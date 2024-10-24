Middle school students arrested for making threats

NEWTON COUNTY – Two more students face charges for making threats against the safety of schools.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, an 11-year-old male student from Clements Middle School was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) for making “verbal threats.” The next day on Oct. 24, the NCSO arrested a 13-year-old male student from Liberty Middle School for making threats.

Both students face terroristic threats and acts charges and their cases are being turned over to the Juvenile Court System.

This is just the latest in what has been a disturbing trend of student arrests in the last few months. So far just under a dozen students have been arrested since September on similar charges, with two of the arrests occurring earlier this week.

The NCSO is continuing to release a statement condemning the actions of these students.

Sheriff Ezell Brown urges all students and their parents to understand that any threats or acts of violence will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable,” per an NCSO news release. “He continues to encourage parents and students to be mindful of what they say and do. The Office of the Sheriff works closely with the Newton County School System to maintain a safe learning environment. We encourage everyone to report any suspicious behavior or concerns immediately.”



