Newton County Jail Log: March 19, 2025

CPD





TYREL DASHUN BANKS, 21, Covington, was arrested March 15th and charged with DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS IN THE DARK, NO SEAT BELTS, NO TAG LIGHTS, OPEN CONTAINER.

CHARQUEZ DIONTE BROWN, 29, Oxford, was arrested March 10th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:SIMPLE BATT FVA, VIO OF FVA).

RAYFORD ANDREW COBB, 70, Covington, was arrested March 13th and charged with AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE, POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN, RECKLESS CONDUCT, RECKLESS CONDUCT, RECKLESS CONDUCT, RECKLESS CONDUCT.

TRAVIS CORDELL CULLINS, 46, Covington, was arrested March 14th and charged with MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ., NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE.

MICAH JAVOUR FOREMAN, 18, Atlanta, was arrested March 11th and charged with LOITERING OR PROWLING, POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT, CERTAIN, PROHIBITED ACTS, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - FELONY.

JEANETTA LESHAY HOLDER, 34, Covington, was arrested March 15th and charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, OPEN CONTAINER.

WILLIE JOHNSON NONE, 64, Covington, was arrested March 13th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG SPEEDING, DWLS).

LA SHON LAPREE MONTGOMERY, 47, Covington, was arrested March 16th and charged with FALSE REPORT OF A CRIME.

DARIUS LEMAR MORRIS, 34, Covington, was arrested March 10th and charged with HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY ** SPRINGFIELD ILLINOIS **.

DARIONTE SANQUEZ TAYLOR, 32, Porterdale, was arrested March 14th and charged with FAILURE TO APPEAR (BW) (ORG: DWST, IMPROPER DECAL)

JAYDON DUNTAE WILLIAMS, 18, Oxford, was arrested March 15th and charged with POSSESSION OF SAWED-OFF SHOTGUN, SAWED-O FF RIFLE, MACHINE GUN, DANGEROUS WEAPON, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELO NY

JOSELIN ALEJANDRA FABILA, 32, Covington, was arrested March 15th and charged with DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEME ANOR), FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN.

ANTHONY MORRIS GEORGE, 58, Covington, was arrested March 11th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: PUBLIC DRUNK, PUBLIC DRUNK, CTRESS.

RAVAN HOPE JACKSON, 29, Covington, was arrested March 11th and charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), NO PROOF OF INSURANCE.

KENBEN D KPOFOLO, 59, Decatur, was arrested March 12th and charged with THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR.

LASHON LAREE MONTGOMERY, 47, Covington, was arrested March 16th and charged with FALSE REPORT OF CRIME.

BRANDI MICHELLE MOORE, 37, Covington, was arrested March 14th and charged with THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR.

INI NA NSHAMBLAZZA, 27, Covington, was arrested March 11th and charged with DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHT, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR), NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

MARQUEENA AMBER WILKINSON, 29, Covington, was arrested March 15th and charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL - LESS SAFE, IMPROPER LANE USAGE, WRONG CLASS OF DRIVER’S LICENSE





NCSO





TRAVIS DWAYME ABBOTT, 52, Loganville, was arrested March 11th and charged with CONCEALING DEATH OF ANOTHER, MURDER.

ANTHONY ANDREW BRANCH-ABERDEEN, 33, Conyers, was arrested March 14th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: POSS METH).

DEAVYN SHEMOR BROOKS, 18, Jackson, was arrested March 15th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG OFF:SPEEDING).

ARIEL DESIREE BURDEN, 32, Hiram, was arrested March 11th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE

TREZION OLIVER COBB, 23, Lithonia, was arrested March 16th and charged with HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY ****HOLD FOR DKSO****.

JASMINE ANNSHAY COHEN, 28, Covington, was arrested March 15th and charged with PEEPING TOM.

ANDREW LEE COMBS, 40, Social Circle, was arrested March 10th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: DWOL).

TYLER JORDAN COPELAND, 24, Covington, was arrested March 11th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG.

BRANDON CRAIG DENOMME, 42, Covington, was arrested March 10th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG SEX EXPLOITATION CHILD).

ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ FOSTER, 42, Covington, was arrested March 11th and charged with BACK FOR COURT.

ZEPHANIAH SARAI-ERIN HARRIS, 21, Covington, was arrested March 10th and charged with TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY, VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER.

SERELLE ARMON CORTEZ, 18, Conyers, was arrested March 11th and charged with ENTICING A CHILD FOR INDECENT PURPOSES, INTERFERENCE WITH CUSTODY - MISDEMEANOR, STATUTORY RAPE - FELONY, CHILD MOLESTATION.

MELISSA ALANA JOSEPH, 34, Covington, was arrested March 11th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG.

PEDRO NMN LOPEZ JR, 65, Covington, was arrested March 13th and charged with BACK FOR COURT(ORIG OFF SEXUAL EXPLOT. OF CHILD, POSS OF MATERIAL DEPICT..., VI.

XAIVER DREXLER PAYNE, 29, Jonesboro, was arrested March 10th and charged with DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEME ANOR), FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISDEMEANOR, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE.

DYLAN ANYTHONY REID, 29, Social Circle, was arrested March 10th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: DWLS, FLEE/ELUDE,TXR)

JAMES WILLIAM SENTER, 32, Covington, was arrested March 10th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: BURGLARY 1ST)

ALEX MICHAEL SHERLOCK, 27, Conyers, was arrested March 16th and charged with CROSSING STATE/COUNTY GUARD LINES WITH W EAPONS, INTOXICANTS, DRUGS WITHOUT CONSE, RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR

LEEVON JOEL SLATON, 34, Covington, was arrested March 15th and charged with BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE

TRICIA MICHELLE SMITH, 37, Porterdale, was arrested March 13th and charged with BACK FOR COURT(ORIG OFF POSS OF METH, NO SEAT BELT, POSS OF DRUG REL OBJ.

PERCY WARFIELD, 60, Covington, was arrested March 15th and charged with BATTERY

CHARLIE WARREN WILLIAMS JR, 59, Conyers, was arrested March 13th and charged with BACK FOR COURT

KELBY JAMIRE WILLIAMS, 23, Shady Dale, was arrested March 15th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG

HENRY DONTAVIOUS ARNOLD, 44, Calhoun, was arrested March 10th and charged with BACK FOR COURT.

MATTHEW AARON BARNETT, 46, Calhoun, was arrested March 12th and charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, VEHICLE TURNING LEFT

BRIEAN DETTERIS BYRD JR, 17, Covington, was arrested March 11th and charged with AFFRAY (Fighting)

SARA MELISSA BYRNES, 41, Conyers, was arrested March 12th and charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, OPEN CONTAINER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

TEREA KAYE BYRNES, 67, Conyers, was arrested March 12th and charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL, OPEN CONTAINER

KIMBA SHAMIA GATES, 28, Porterdale, was arrested March 13th and charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR).

JOSHUA SHAUN HARDIN, 17, Covington, was arrested March 12th and charged with SEXUAL EXPLOIT.OF CHILD;RE- PORTING VIOLATIONS;FORFEITURE.

WILLIE JAMES HAYGOOD, 35, Covington, was arrested March 14th and charged with AGGRAVATED BATTERY.

JOSEPH DUANE MORGAN, 27, Covington, was arrested March 14th and charged with SIMPLE ASSAULT - FAMILY VIOLENCE, THEFT BY TAKING - MISDEMEANOR

JODY HARBIN PARKER, 47, Covington, was arrested March 9th and charged with DESTROY/REMOVE/CONCEAL/ENCUMBER/TRANSFER /DEAL WITH PROPERTY SUBJ TO

KEITH GEORGE PERRY, 22, Covington, was arrested March 11th and charged with BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE.

SAKEENA LARWANA PIERSAINT, 54, Covington, was arrested March 16th and charged with THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR

JONATHAN TERRELLE PORTER, 43, Social Circle , was arrested March 11th and charged with HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY ****BARROW COUNTY S.O.****

EDWIN NONE RODRIGUEZ, 30, Covington, was arrested March 12th and charged with NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, POSSESION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OUNCE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

TONY TAVORIS WILLIAMS, 36, Brandon, was arrested March 15th and charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER

DONDRE ANTWON WORTHY, 31, Covington, was arrested March 13th and charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE.





PPD





PRISCILLA BELLE BEASLEY, 39, Porterdale, was arrested March 13th and charged with BURGLARY - 2ND DEGREE (MISDEMEANOR), CRIMINAL TRESPASS, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

SANQUAVIUS LEVONE ROBERTS, 22, Covington, was arrested March 11th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG

BO MALCOM CARSON, 26, Porterdale, was arrested March 12th and charged with THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR





GSP





JENELL CALLOWAY, 50, Stone Mountain, was arrested March 15th and charged with BRAKE LIGHTS AND TURN SIGNALS REQUIRED, DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL-LESS SAFE





WEEKENDERS





MICHAEL DEJARRIUS MCGRUE, 33, Covington

JAMES EDWARD BARTLEY, 54, Stockbridge

DEANDRE CORTEZ CORNDOG, 39, Stonemountain

Joshua Kendrell Etchison, 35, Monroe

MICHAEL TERRILL MCGORDAN, 35, Covington.

QUINCY REID LAMAR, 44, Covington

ANTHONY TYRONE ROSS, 55, Covington

FELIX FERLANDO SAYLOR, 53, Covington

KAMARI AMONTE STROUD, 24, Covington

DARIUS SCOTT THOMAS, 30, Conyers

MARCEEL NONE TORRES, 46, Oxford

SHAUNTEZ LAMAR WALKER, 30, Covington