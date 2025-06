Newton County Jail Log: June 6, 2025

AKPAN, UBONGABASI FELIX, 25, 3012 KITTERY DRIVE SNELLVILLE, GA 30039 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 26 AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED

AGUILAR, JR, JESUS ., 19, 12641 BROWN BRIDGE RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED STALKING THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR

BANKS, GARRICK LENARD, 25, 6040 SHADOW LAKE VIEW LITHONIA, GA 30058 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 31 AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY HENRY CO SO

BARNHILL, DAREUS ISAIAH, 26, 25 PEACH PLACE OXFORD, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 27 AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY ***NORCROSS P.D.***

BEGGS, CANDIS NICOLE, 38, HOMELESS ., GA 00000 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 27 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM 9ORIG: CRUELTY TO CHILDREN)

BERRY, SHARIKA DENISE, 39, 350 BUTLER BRIDGE CIR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 1 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN

BLACKWELL, JALISA MARIE, 34, 9199 PUCKETT ST COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 29 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: POSS OF COC POSS OF SCHEDULE II LABELING DRUG SUB)

BRADY, TYERELL DIVAD, 25, 7199 MILL ARBOR LITHONIA, GA 30058 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 27 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - CONCENTRATION IS 0.08G OR MORE WI

BYRD, ZYON TREVAI, 20, 60 MILLCREST DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 27 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LANE USAGE OPEN CONTAINER

CARTER, RABECCA MAE, 35, 109 AIRPORT CT OXFORD, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 26 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS – MISDEMEANOR

CHARPING, DOUGLAS GERALD, 52, 65 ELEANOR DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:POSS OF METH, OBST OF LEO, USE OF)

CLARK, QUINJERRIUS MEGAL, 31, 103 TEMPIE LN COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 30 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL LESS SAFE

CLAY, CODY LEE, 40, 135 LOUDOUN DR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 1 AND CHARGED WITH OBSTRUCTING OR HINDERING PERSONS MAKING EMERGENCY TELEPHONE CALL

COLLIER, DARRIN CHRISTOPHER, 56, 5589 WELLS CIRCLE STONE MOUNTAIN, GA 30087 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 30 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) IMPENDING TRAFFIC FLOW

COLLINS, QUINTON LUKEITH, 19, 10146 JEFFERSON VILLAGE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (BW) (ORG:TXR)

DANIEL, BRUCE EDWARD, 56, 5124 BERRY STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 25 AND CHARGED WITH IMPROPER LANE USAGE POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS POSSESSION OF COCAINE

DAVIS, TOBIAS TYRAIL, 47, 10104 WELLINGTON DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 30 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE

EDWARDS, JERRY DARYAN, 17, 970 MT TABOR RD OXFORD, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 29 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FAMILY VIOLENCE

ETIENNE, GIOVANNI ST ELMO, 37, 410 FOREST RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 26 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FVA SIMPLE ASSAULT - FAMILY VIOLENCE

EVANS, NICHOLAS ASHLEY, 30, 91 MOUNT CARMELL RD MCDONOUGH, GA 30253 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 27 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG BURGLARY

FARLEY-THOMPSON, NIKITA ASHLEY, 35, 75 HEATHERSTONE WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 31 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (BW) (ORG: SPEEDING OVER LIMIT, DWLS)

FREEMAN, JACOB BRAYDEN, 26, 195 EWING DR SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA 30025 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 1 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE

FREEMAN, KAYLIN NICOLE, 32, 50 JENNA LN COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 31 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 1ST DEGREE WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISDEMEANOR

GAY, MARTRAZE DESHAUN, 42, 65 KENYON STREET SE ATLANTA, GA 30316 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 29 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR

GEORGE, SHELBY LYNN, 24, 265 FAIRWAY TRAIL COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 26 AND CHARGED WITH OPEN CONTAINER PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS.

GRIFFIN, ANDREW DAVID, 53, 18 IVY ST PORTERDALE, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 30 AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY GREENE COUNTY

HACKNEY, IMANI SHER’REE, 28, 1751 BATTENBURG LN SW CONYERS, GA 30094 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 29 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: CRIM DMG IST & 2ND)

HARRIS, DONNIE ROCHEL, 60, 220 CHESTNUT DR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE-SUBSEQUENT CONVICTION OR PRIOR FORCIBLE FELONY CONVICTIO CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE

HARRIS, TACOBY MARKEL, 25, 2156 BROOKVIEW DR NE CONYERS, GA 30013 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP MAY 31 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED DRUG MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ.

HAWKINS, MATTHEW DEAN, 50, 220 TOWNLEY RD OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION AGGRAVATED SODOMY - COMMIT SODOMY WITH FORCE AND AGAINST PERSONS WILL OR PERSON INCEST

HEFFERNAN, JAYLEN MAURICE, 24, 330 EASTWOOD FOREST COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP MAY 26 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - CONCENTRATION IS 0.08G OR MORE WI IMPROPER LANE USAGE OPEN CONTAINER SPEEDING - 15 TO 24 OVER

HENDERSON, DYMEN LARECE, 22, 480 ASHLYN MANOR DR LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30045 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 27 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE FALSE STATEMENTS OR WRITINGS; CONCEAL FACTS OR FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS IN MATTERS O AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOUSTON, CHANCE PEREZ, 24, 5296 WEYDEN TRL APT C NORCROSS, GA 30071 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 27 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR) THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY(AUTO) FELONY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISDEMEANOR

HYNUM, DANIEL RUSSELL, 38, 168 N. JOHNSON ST NEWBORN, GA 30056 WAS ARRESTED BY JASP MAY 31 AND CHARGED WITH HOUSED FOR OTHER AGENCY *****JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE *****

JACKSON, WILLIE BERNARD, 53, 365 BRANCHWOOD DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 26 AND CHARGED WITH BENCH WARRANT FAILURE TO APPEAR/SPECIAL PRESENTMENT D.U.I./ALCOHOL LESS SAFE DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - CONCENTRATION IS 0.08G OR MORE WI OPEN CONTAINER

JNBAPTISTE, DAJAUN KAREEM, 30, 6135 PETTY STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 29 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DISORDERLY CONDUCT/CITY ORDINANCE

JONES, JULES VERDEAN, 45, 7001 GREENRIDGE DR LOGANVILLE, GA 30052 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 27 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE

JORDAN, BLAKE ROBERT, 24, 4132 REBECCA STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 30 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG OFF DUI, SUSP LICENSE, PUB DRUNK)

KELLEY, JEREMIE JERMAIN, 35, 2202 BEDELL DR. CONYERS, GA 30094 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 1 AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY FULTON COUNTY

LOPEZ-GONZALEZ, JAIME ., 37, 460 HIGHWAY 142 E COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 1 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION & USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS. SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE

MARCHBANK, ETHAN JEFFREY., 20, 210 DIGBY RD COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) RECKLESS CONDUCT SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE

MCLEOD, SHAREEFAH NMN, 44, 510 FIELD STONE LN COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

MCNERNEY, III, WILLIAM HOWARD., 45, 108 PICKENS RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH BACK FOR COURT (ORIG: VOP) CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: POSS DEP STIM CNTRL DRUGS) THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY

MERCER, ZANE WAYNE, 45, 1944 UTAH ST SAVANNAH, GA 31404 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO

MAY 31 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE

MINOR, JR, JOSEPH DEONDRE, 18, 4567 SALEM RD COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 26 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY

MITCHELL, III, MATTHEW -, 52, 409 NORTROP PL APT 409 GROVETWON, GA 30813 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 30 AND CHARGED WITH BACK FOR COURT

MORGAN, ZAKIYYA JANAY, 32, 335 LAKESIDE PL COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 29 AND CHARGED WITH CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 2ND DEGREE (FELONY)

NEGRON, NAIEM JABRIL, 27, 103 ELLIS DR CONYERS, GA 30012 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:OBSTUC ON LEO X’S 2)

PAGE, PAUL ANDREW, 55, 20 HALLMARK LANE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP MAY 26 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ. POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SPEEDING - 10-14 OVER

PALOMINO, ANA GLORIA, 38, 110 CYPRRESS DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 1 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR

PALOMINO, CARLOS WILLIAM, 31, 110 CYPRRESS DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 1 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR

PIGG, JACKIE DWITE, 68, 990 BRIAR CREEK CT NE CONYERS, GA 30012 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (FORG 1ST BEF 07/01/12)

PONDER, LANEKA CAROLYNN BELLETTA, 33, 525 STONE ST COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED

REESE, GIOVONNI CORDELL, 33, 215 BARCELONA DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 30 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR)

REID, KASHANE KEMAR, 19, 180 SPRING LAKE TERR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 29 AND CHARGED WITH PUBLIC DRUNK INTOXICATING MINOR TO THE POINT OF CAUSING DANGER TO THEMSELVES OR OTHERS

RODGERS, ANTHONY CARLTON, 36, 50 BERMUDA CT COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 1 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: POC, POF DUR CRIME, TXT, POM)

ROJAS, BRYAN OSWALD, 41, 90 SHOALS CREEK RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 24 AND CHARGED WITH GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISDEMEANOR

RUIZ-ALVAREZ, ANTONINO ., 41, 20 IVY POINT CT COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP MAY 26 AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY ***DOUGLAS COUNTY S.O.***

SESSION, ANDRE ROZEL, 52, 8169 HIGHLAND DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP MAY 25 AND CHARGED WITH CERTIFICATE OF REG; REPLACEMENT OF LOST REG CERTIFICATE DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LANE USAGE

SLAUGHTER, DESMOND JACKSON, 23, 280 TRELAWNEY CIR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 26 AND CHARGED WITH DISCHARGE OF FIREARMS ON PROPERTY OF ANOTHER DISCHARGE OF GUN OR PISTOL NEAR PUBLIC HWY OR STREET. DISORDERLY CONDUCT RECKLESS CONDUCT TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS – FELONY

SMITH, TYRESS ., 66, 130 STEPHANIE LN COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 25 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS POSSESSION OF COCAINE

SOTO, ADRIAN ., 17, 365 E MACEDONIA CHURCH RD OXFORD, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 25 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR CRUELTY TO CHILDREN. 3RD DEGREE

TAYLOR, JR, LEVESTER ., 23, 1045 REGENT ST SW ATLANTA, GA 30310 WAS ARRESTED BY FULT MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST

THOMAS, WILLIAM ANTONIO, 29, 144 OLD MILL TRL SW CONYERS, GA 30094 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 29 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (BW) ORG:(DWLS, NO OPERATING BRAKE LIGHT)

WALKER, DAVID WAYNE, 29, 2144 LIBERTY CHURCH RD MONTICELLO, GA 31064 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 27 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE C ORG POSS COCAINE; POSS MARIJ; SHOPLIFTIN FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD IDENTITY FRAUD IDENTITY FRAUD

WALKER, TONY JOSHUA, 18, 118 CHEROKEE CIR UNIT B HINESVILLE, GA 31313 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 31 AND CHARGED WITH ENTERING AUTOMOBILE OR OTHER MOTOR VEHICLE WITH INTENT TO COMMIT THEFT OR FELONY

WELLS, JON DALE, 42, 200 FOXMEADOW DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 29 AND CHARGED WITH PAROLE VIOLATION

WHITE, CAMERON TYLER, 34, 35 WOODLAND DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 27 AND CHARGED WITH CONTEMPT OF COURT (CHILD SUPPORT)

WILKINSON, MARQUEENA AMBER, 29, 5303 PROSE CIRCLE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 31 AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED 38 HRS FOR CPD

WILLIAMS, KELVIN LEGENE, 48, 85 WINDSONG DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 30 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE

ZUANICH, JARED JOSEPH, 34, 180 PRINCETON TRACE FAYETTEVILLE, GA 30214 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 28 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE IMPROPER STOPPING ON HIGHWAY