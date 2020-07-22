Newton County Jail Log, July 22, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information is from the detention center booking files of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office:

Covington Police Department

Anthony Javarrius Belcher, 23, 235 Oak Terrace, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale or marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Sharon Rachel Bowman, 26, 240 Jones Road, Milner, was arrested July 16 and charged with aggravated battery.

Tiara Nicole Darty, 29, 10419 Magnolia Circle, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with maintaining a disorderly house, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Quin Jabaros Durham, 17, 19 Popu St., Porterdale, was arrested July 18 and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Brandon Lancelot Joseph, 20, 2012 Briar Creek Court, Conyers, was arrested July 20 and charged with driving in circular or zig zag course; laying drags, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.

Anthony Tony Sharpe, 49, 151 Flatrock Road, Oxford, was arrested July 19 and charged with parole violation.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Richard Cashin, 39, 175 Anderson Circle, Covington, was arrested July 16 and charged with littering, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts (2) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 18, 10 Clover Valley Drive, Covington, was arrested July 15 and charged with theft by taking (5).

Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 18, 10 Clover Valley Drive, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with interference with government property, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another and terroristic threats and acts.

Jon Claude Guillaume, 17, 10 Clover Valley Drive, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Cameron Andonouis Holden, 28, 115 Hidden Pine Drive, Covington, was arrested July 17 and charged with simple battery.

Kareem Armani Lewis, 22, 2618 Westchester Pkwy, Conyers, was arrested July 16 and charged with battery-family violence and failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.

Philip Joshua Lowe, 40, 10190 Sunny Drive, Covington, was arrested July 17 and charged with sexual exploitation of a child (4).

Jared Caleb Roper, 32, 305 Cornish Mountain Road, oxford, was arrested July 19 and charged with battery-family violence, criminal trespass and cruelty to children.

Jacob Howard Smith, 36, 565 Jana Lane, McDonough, was arrested July 21 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.