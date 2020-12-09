Newton County Jail Log Dec. 9, 2020

Covington Police Department

David Patrick Baynes, 61, 2112 Brown St., Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with DUI-alcohol.

Jessie Cordavious Henderson, 27, 7134 Puckett St., Covington, was arrested December 3 and charged with child support default and criminal trespass.

Jason Charles Lackey, 41, 2094 Highway 81, Oxford, was arrested December 7 and charged with aggravated assault and battery-family violence.

Marquavius Joshua Massey, 24, 7124 Puckett St., Covington, was arrested December 6 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, financial transaction card fraud and theft by shoplifting.

Georgia State Patrol

Joseph Adam Mikinka, 40, 240 S. Greenfield Circle, Covington, was arrested December 6 and charged with DUI-drugs and possession of methamphetamine.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Henry Edward Aikens, 57, 14908 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested December 8 on arrest order-violation of bond condition.

Stevene Lynn Camp, 24, Wheeler State Prison, was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Dwain Anthony Crump, 53, 28119 Mill Creek Ave, Alpharetta, was arrested December 4 and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Daniel Joseph Davidson, 39, 90 Georgia Road, Covington, was arrested December 8 and charged with battery-family violence, criminal trespass, cruelty to children and obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

William Gaddis Green, 24, 2822 Club Forest Drive, Conyers, was arrested December 6 and charged with criminal trespass-family violence.

Cynthia Denise Maddox, 63, 25 Ivy St., Porterdale, was back for court December 3.

Jeremiah Jamal Marshall, 30, 130 Sable Circle, Covington, was arrested December 4 and charged with probation violation.

Joseph Twaune McClellan, 29, 50 Autumn Canyon Path, Cartersville, was arrested December 3 on a warrant-Bartow County.

Arrief Lamont McKenzie, 50, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office, was back for court December 3 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, murder (2), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.

Daniel Nicholson, 28, 65 Ivans Circle, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with criminal damage to property.

Carlos Alexander Porter, 21, 1700 Hidden Shoals Drive, Conyers, was arrested December 8 and charged with sexual exploitation of children.

Dakota Enrique Rouse, 18, 12641 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with aggravated stalking, marijuana possession less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects and speeding (14-24 over).

Wayne Demetrious Scott, 47, 160 Cinnamon Oak Circle, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with DUI-alcohol.

Aaron Hunter Wilder, 17, 39 North Broad St., Porterdale, was arrested December 3 and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and probation violation.

Malik Akeen Yancey, 20, 3505 Pleast Brook Vigle, Atlanta, was arrested December 5 and held for other agency.

Porterdale Police Department

Sean Tirrell Raatz, 40, 16 N. Broad St., Porterdale, was arrested December 7 on arrest order-violation of bond condition.