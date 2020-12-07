Newton County Jail Log Dec. 2, 2020

Covington Police Department

Amatrain Fernando Brown, 44, 10148 Broken Branch Court, Covington, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with DUI-alcohol.

Kayla Jessica Ervin, 28, Homeless, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with theft by shoplifting.

Latoya Damecia Moreland, 38, Travel Lodge Motel, Covington, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and failure to appear.

Jesse Logan Parr, 36, 4136 Elizabeth St., Covington, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with simple assault and simple battery.

Akeiba Marchete Shy, 38, 2135 Reynolds St., Covington, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with cruelty to children, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Gwinnett County

Nicole Marissa Bell, 32, 1101 Summerbrook Drive, Atlanta, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with bail jumping and failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Leroy Lloyd Armstrong, Jr., 31, 2769 Monticello Lane, Harrisburg, PA, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with criminal damage to property, simple battery-family violence and terroristic threats and acts.

Maaliyah Meshu Bazne, 20, 3400 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Delbert Kent Boyd, 37, homeless, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Joe Kenneth Cartledge, III, 37, 11940 Flat Shoals Road, Covington, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with criminal trespass.



Malik Davet Douglas, 21, 300 East Country Woods Drive, Covington, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with simple assault and terroristic threats and acts.

Duante Lamon Fulmore, 27, 2231 Baker Carter Drive, Loganville, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.

Philip Casey Goode, Jr., 289, 13 East Palmetto St., Porterdale, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with battery and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Gregory Griffith, 52, 512 Arcadia Drive, Monroe, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with aggravated assault.

Benton Dequan Jones, 25, 26 Gould St., Atlanta, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Jalon Chartez Jones, 23, 115 Brighton Drive, Covington, was arrested Nov. 27 and held for other agency.

Victoria Michelle Jones, 34, 280 Chimney Court, Covington, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with battery and cruelty to children.

Arrief Lamont McKenzie, 50, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s office was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, murder (2) and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.

Eugene Talmadge Nasworthy, Jr., 47, 425 Varner St., Covington, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with possess or control any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct (5).

Cheyder Leonel Pena, 30, 1039 Chestnut Oak #A, Conyers, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with failure to appear.

Chantise Thessha Rodriguez, 27, 205 Victoria Blvd., Oxford, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with criminal trespass.

Zakee Dee Stewart, 37, 10920 Bypass Road, Covington, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with simple battery and terroristic threats and acts.

Brea Ann Diana Worth, 37, 85 Dearing Court, Covington, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with battery-family violence and cruelty to children.

Porterdale Police Department

Christopher Lance Fowler, Jr., 31, 1551 Highway 212, Monticello, was arrested Nov. 26 and held for other agency.

Tonya Jean Livingston, 30, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was arrested Nov. 26 and held for other agency.