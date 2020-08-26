Newton County Jail Log, Aug. 26, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information is from the detention center booking files of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office:



Covington Police Department

Jimmy Gage Averitt, 18, 67 Cowan Road, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

Loritta Renee Blanding, 22, 1205 Smash St., Stilesboro, NC, was arrested August 20 and held for other agency.

Ferrari Deshon Byrd, 29, 710 Oak St., Covington, was arrested August 21 and charged with probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

David Lowell Drake, Jr., 57, Homeless, was arrested August 24 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation for fingerprintable charge and theft by shoplifting.

Christopher James Few, 9 Peachtree St., Porterdale, was arrested August 24 and charged with criminal trespass and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

Briant Lacraig Hall, 39, 9105 Griffin Lane, Covington, was arrested August 23 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Rodreques Latavius Joiner, 35, 7133 Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested August 21 and charged with parole violation.

Malawn Cornell Kelley, 45, Homeless, was arrested August 22 and charged with criminal use of an article with altered ID mark, marijuana possession-less than 1 oz., open container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, possession of methamphetamine and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.

Rebecca Ann Smith, 46, 3921 Covington, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with criminal use of an article with altered identification, marijuana possession-less than 1 oz., no tail lights, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime and possession of methamphetamine.

Sharae Marie Tompkins, 29, 67 Cowan Road, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property.

James Frank Turbyfield, 72, 10123 Starr St., Covington, was arrested August 19 and charged with battery-family violence.

James Shawn Turbyfield, 49, 8189 Spillers Drive, Covington, was arrested August 19 and charged with battery-family violence.

Quincy Lee Darahael Vaughn, 35, 680 Almand Branch Road, Conyers, was arrested August 20 and charged with burglary (2) and theft by taking.

Georgia State Patrol

Jacqueline Loujeaner Davis, 43, 105 Mountain View, Monroe, was arrested August 24 and held for other agency.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Henry Edward Aikens, 57, 14908 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested August 20 and charged with acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (2), marijuana possession-less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and speeding (14-24 over).

Denese Kay Bucknor, 49, 10 Oak Manor Drive, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with cruelty to children.

Jason Paul Burbage, 44, 4250 Herring St., Covington, was court sentenced August 21.

Pierre LaShawn Cineus, 26, 5130 Lakeview Court, Austell, was arrested August 19 and charged with probation violation.

Haley Leigh Cline, 25, 6128 Wheat St., Covington, was arrested August 21 and charged with probation violation.

Makenzie Alana Daniel, 18, 1221 Kay Terr, Conyers, was arrested August 23 and charged with marijuana possession-less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related object and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Don Bountavee Daraphane, 33, 255 Stone Road, Oxford, was arrested August 19 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Alvin Dix, 51, 180 Glen Echo Drive, Covington, was arrested August 23 and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Mary Kaye Ghorley, 50 123 North Porter St., Newborn, was arrested August 19 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Jamariel De’Marc’kel Hobbs, 24, 175 Milton Drive, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Allen Michael Humphries, 29, 276 Stag Run Drive, Mansfield, was arrested August 22 and charged with battery, possession and use of drug related objects, probation violation for fingerprintable charge, theft by receiving stolen property, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Rodney Eugene Jones, 52, 1705 Butler Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested August 21 and charged with battery-family violence.

Channell Key, 24, 105 Beachwood Trail, Roswell, was arrested August 20 and charged with probation violation.

George William Levett, 24, 1299 Milstead Ave, Conyers, was arrested August 24 and held for other agency.

Robert Samuel Morrison, 44, 65 Justine Court, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass and simple battery-family violence.

Walter Loranzo-Kelley Nix, 40, 118 Gross Lake Pkwy, Covington, was arrested August 25 and held for other agency.

Gerard Miquel Parks, 38, 2255 Clanton Terrace, Decatur, was arrested August 19 and charged with battery-family violence.

Andre Lasalle Scott, 22, 95 East Lawn Drive, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with aggravated assault, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.





Joshua Darryn Scott, 35, 8323 Tudor Drive, Jonesboro, was arrested August 21 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Justin Glenn Spell, 37, 148 Atlanta St., Barnesville, was arrested August 22 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Casey Christopher Tuggle, 32, 183 Charles Court, Winder, was arrested August 24 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Sara Nicole Wallace, 38, 110 Forest Lane, Monroe, was court sentenced August 24.

William Russell White, 30, 470 Green Hill Way, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and involuntary manslaughter.

Gannon Chase Whitehead, 43, 15 Atla Drive, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Michael Anthony Wilderness, 35, 1610 Marshall Lane, Conyers, was arrested August 25 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Avie A. Winter, 39, 4340 Laboon Centary Road, Goodhope, was court sentenced August 21.