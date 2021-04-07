Newton County firefighters battle backyard blaze

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Fire Service was investigating after firefighters were able to stop flames from a backyard “quiet place” from spreading to a home late Monday and early Tuesday.

The county fire department reported eight units responded to the 11:55 p.m. fire on Monday, April 5, at 440 Womack Road in western Newton.

Units reportedly were dispatched to a fire in the backyard spreading towards the residence.

The homeowner told firefighters a metal shed was used “occasionally for a quiet place to be, and they had been using a metal bucket with firewood in it to keep the shed warm.”

“The homeowner stated that they got tired and went inside to go to bed and left the wood in the bucket,” according to the report.

A dog’s barking woke up the homeowner, who saw the entire shed on fire and called 911, the report stated.

Firefighters arrived to find the metal shed fully involved.

They then worked to stop the fire from spreading by pouring water on the blaze, the report stated.

“All incoming units assisted with control and overhaul of the structure,” the report said.

No injuries were reported.