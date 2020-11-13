Newton County Jail Log, Nov. 11, 2020

Covington Police Department

Rommie Marcel Belcher, 30, 40 Perry Circle, Oxford, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with battery-family violence.

Quantarious Lamarco Howard, 26, 9160 Gallitin Drive, Covington, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with burglary.

Deshaun Gregory Kizer, 30, 6334 Avery St., Covington, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with aggravated stalking.

Scotty Michael Moore, 19, 4 Pine St., Porterdale, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Jarid Timothy Swart, 34, 2171 Church St., Covington, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with burglary.

Larry Douglas-Brandon Williams, 37, 40 Apache Court, Locust Grove, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with public drunk.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Delano Bias, 58, 5133 Highway 20 South, Covington, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, probation violation for fingerprintable charge and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.

Rayquan Shanell Bragg, 24, 50 Benedict Drive, Covington, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, financial transaction card fraud (2) and theft by taking.

Marcarius Deon Brannon, 23, 45 Beaverdam Lane, Covington, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with theft by taking and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Jermaine Quintonious Cooksey, 48, 2139 Brown St., Covington, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with stalking.

Ricardo Demon Dyer, 39, 1266 Oak Hill Road, Covington, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with sale of cocaine (2) and probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Willie Clarence Dyer, 32, 1266 Oak Hill Road, Covington, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sale of cocaine (2).

Taheif Ahmad Eanes, 19, 80 Mary Jane Lane, Covington, was arrested Nov. 4 and held for other agency.

Thomas Andrew Edge, 41, 453 Glenwood Drive, Monroe, was court sentenced Nov. 6.

Alzie Kia Farley, 25, 2350 Houston Lake Road, Covington, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with DUI-alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, impeding traffic flow, open container and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Dennis Tillman Geiger, 57, 4194 Atha Circle, Loganville, was court sentenced Nov. 6.

Johnny Bernard Gibson, 40, 25 Champion Drive, con, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Steven Lester Harris, 47, 370 Russell Braden Road, Covington, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with child molestation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Noel Hernandez, 25, 207 Bay Creek cove, Loganville, was court sentenced Nov. 11.

Cellosa Phillips Hicks, 47, 325 Glen Echo Drive, Covington, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with theft by conversion.

Darren James Kippes, 55, 52 Deer Run Circle, Newborn, was court sentenced Nov. 10.

James Arnold Lester, 54, 5133 Highway 20, Covington, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Latanjaa Nichelle Mitchell, 48, 115 East Lawn Way, Covington, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with battery-family violence.

Bennie C. Morris Jr., 27, 140 Pebble Ridge Drive, Covington, was court sentenced Nov. 6.

Elani Mossor, 41, 349 Jreu Blvd. Tarpon Springs, FL, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with violation of family violence order.

Lisa Belinda Pate, 63, 1431 Brandy Shoals Drive, con, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with battery-family violence.

Christian Darrell Pope, 34, 299 Raintree Drive, con, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.

Richard Marvin Queen, 51, 1798 Cornish Mountain Church Road, Oxford, was arrested Nov. 7 and held for other agency.

Terry Charles Ray, 39, 124 Lake Forest Drive, Jackson, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with probation violation.

Masika Milner Robinson, 37, 270 Homestead way, Covington, was arrested Nov. 9 per flash incarceration order.

Devonte Dawayne Russell, 28, 1825 Gordon St., Brunswick, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with battery-family violence and probation violation.

Raymond Joseph Santos, 42, 54 Ivey St., Covington, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime and possession of methamphetamine.

Rebecca Lee Sellers, 48, 5133 Highway 20, Covington, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Timothy West Seymore, 67, Wheeler Correctional Facility, Alamo, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

Steven Douglas Smith, 43, 7147 Louise St., Covington, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with DUI-alcohol, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Jacquelyn D. Stewart, 49, 5133 Highway 20, Covington, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Paul Dewitt Stewart, 53, 10354 Highway 36, Covington, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Hiram Carey Stone, 43, 195 White Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with battery-family violence and criminal trespass.

Michael Anthony Tucker, 25, 185 Stone Ridge way, Covington, was court sentenced Nov. 4.

Kareem Anthony White, 20, 50 Hinton Chase Pkwy, Covington, was court sentenced Nov. 10.