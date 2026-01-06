New Year’s Eve checkpoints target impaired driving across Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY — On Dec. 31, 2025, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Georgia State Patrol and the Covington Police Department, conducted countywide vehicle checkpoints from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. as part of a coordinated effort to deter impaired driving and enhance roadway safety.

As a result of these checkpoints, law enforcement officers reported the following activity:

13 non-DUI-related arrests

16 vehicle impounds

7 DUI arrests

61 citations issued

2 drug-related arrests

3 warrant arrests

8 warnings issued

Sheriff Ezell Brown emphasized the significance of these proactive enforcement efforts.

“The safety of our community continues to remain our top priority,” Brown said. “This coordinated operation reflects the commitment of our deputies and partner agencies to keeping Newton County’s roads safe. By addressing impaired driving and other violations, we are taking meaningful steps to protect lives and prevent tragedies.”

Brown and the Sheriff’s Office extend their appreciation to all participating agencies for their collaboration and thank the community for its continued cooperation.