Man dead after ‘apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound’ following hours-long standoff with officers

NEWTON COUNTY — An unidentified man is deceased after an hours-long standoff with deputies from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO). The NCSO named an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” as the cause of death.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26, deputies attempted to serve an outstanding warrant at a home on Riverbrook Trail in Newton County, per a news release from the NCSO.

The suspect reportedly barricaded himself in his home, leading to the NCSO bringing in SWAT and a crisis negotiator.

The release states that deputies worked for five hours before deciding to send SWAT into the home.

“Just prior to SWAT entering the residence, the suspect sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the release states. “He was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

No law enforcement or citizens were harmed in the incident, and the investigation remains underway. The identity of the deceased individual was not released by the sheriff’s office.