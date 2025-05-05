Police identify robbery suspect who fled on 'blue moped'

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a robbery suspect as 33-year-old Otis Rodregis White of Covington.

White allegedly robbed the Little Ceasars on Salem Road in Covington on April 27 at approximately 9:55 p.m. He is believed to have “snatched” money from the cash register before fleeing the scene on a blue moped.

Warrants for robbery by sudden snatching remain active. The NCSO asks that anyone with further information contact Investigator Hicks at 678-625-1455 of jhicks@newtonsheriffga.com.