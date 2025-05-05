By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Police identify robbery suspect who fled on 'blue moped'
otis white
Robbery suspect 33-year-old Otis Rodregis White of Covington. - photo by Newton County Sheriff's Office

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a robbery suspect as 33-year-old Otis Rodregis White of Covington. 

White allegedly robbed the Little Ceasars on Salem Road in Covington on April 27 at approximately 9:55 p.m. He is believed to have “snatched” money from the cash register before fleeing the scene on a blue moped.

Warrants for robbery by sudden snatching remain active. The NCSO asks that anyone with further information contact Investigator Hicks at 678-625-1455 of jhicks@newtonsheriffga.com.