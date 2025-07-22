Lithonia man found guilty of rape, child molestation

NEWTON COUNTY — Solomon Denham, a Lithonia man, was convicted on July 17 of several crimes against two children that took place over multiple months in 2020.

According to a press release from the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, a Newton County jury found Denham guilty of rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and nine counts of child molestation.

The release stated that the two victims were children, one under 14 years of age and the other younger than 10. They have received services from A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center.

“The abuse occurred over months in 2020 in Newton County,” the release stated. “It was reported in late 2021, with more disclosures of abuse coming as the investigation continued.”

The court has ordered that a pre-sentence investigation be undertaken. A sentencing date is not readily available.

“I commend all those involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case,” said District Attorney Randy McGinley. “But justice could not have been obtained without the bravery of the survivors of this abuse to come forward and then come into court and testify about the Defendant’s actions.”