Last-minute guilty pleas submitted to DA’s Office

NEWTON COUNTY — As the first month of 2025 came to a close, the Newton County District Attorney’s Office reported multiple guilty pleas made just before trial.

Stephen James Taff pleaded guilty to several charges. The charges include first degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence (DUI), driving while license suspended, following too closely and open container.

Taff allegedly hit a vehicle driven by Angeline Fuller on Memorial Day weekend of 2023. Fuller died as a result of the collision.

Taff’s blood alcohol level was found to be over three times the legal limit at the time of the incident, according to the DA’s office. However, his vehicle was equipped with an ignition interlock device, which requires the driver to self-administer a breath test that prohibits the vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected. It was installed because Taff had a prior DUI conviction.

The court ordered an investigation to take place, as they work to determine if the ignition interlock device malfunctioned or was tampered with. Sentencing is scheduled for March 27, after the investigation is complete.

Another guilty plea was submitted by Renardo Elliot. Elliot is pleading guilty to attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of knife During commission of a felony.

In June 2023, Elliot entered a residence with a machete and a box cutter. He attacked an unnamed female victim and a male victim.

The woman was cut in the shoulder area and the man sustained “serious cuts to multiple parts of his body” according to the District Attorney’s Office Facebook post. Both victims survived, with the male victim having to be airlifted to Grady Hospital.

Sentencing is set for a later date, which remains unclear.