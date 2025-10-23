Jury convicts man of child sexual activity

NEWTON COUNTY – A busy week in Newton County court continued on Wednesday, as a jury convicted a man of two sex-related crimes against children.

Ronnie Grier was found guilty on one count of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

According to a news release from the Newton County District’s Office, Grier was first investigated in 2022 by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office when he made “incriminating admissions” during an interview with one of the department’s investigators.

Grier was released on bond after his arrest. However, that was revoked shortly before the trial.

“...That bond was revoked in the weeks before trial after it was discovered that he had violated conditions related to contact with the victim and a witness,” the news release stated.

Grier remains in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.



