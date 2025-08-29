Three Covington men arrested in Monticello traffic stop

JASPER COUNTY – Three Covington men face a number of drug and weapon-related charges after a traffic stop in neighboring Jasper County.

An Aug. 19 social media post from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states that deputies pulled over a vehicle occupied by 19-year-old Ashton King, 21-year-old Jaqualen Ross and 20-year-old Travion Ross, all of Covington. According to the post, the JCSO seized illegal narcotics, multiple weapons and cash.

The JCSO added that an “altercation” occurred, leading to all occupants being arrested. It is not clear what specifically took place during the stop.

All three men now face multiple charges.

King is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts of felony obstruction of officers, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jaqualen Ross is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and a window tint violation.

Travion Ross is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.