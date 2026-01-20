Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of JJ’s Convenience Store employee

NEWTON COUNTY – An employee at JJ’s Convenience Store was recently arrested on a list of drug-related charges following an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

According to a Tuesday afternoon press release, the NCSO arrested 53-year-old Zabiullah Hussain of Oxford on Friday, Jan. 16. The NCSO’s special investigations division and criminal investigations division executed the warrants at a home on Whipporwill Drive in Oxford and at JJ’s Convenience Store on Highway 162.

A booking report confirms that the Whipporwill Drive residence was Hussain’s listed home.

Hussain was charged with trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; theft by receiving stolen property; four counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempted commission of certain crimes and two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana. He remains booked at the Newton County Detention Center.

The NCSO previously shared on social media that a warrant was being executed at the convenience store when the heavy police presence drew attention. The sheriff’s office did not immediately share additional information, citing the ongoing investigation.

As of now, the investigation remains underway.



