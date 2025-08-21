Deputies raid Newborn residence; two arrests made

NEWBORN, Ga. – Two individuals at a Newborn residence were arrested after a police raid.

Shannon Balderas and Abby Balderas were arrested on Aug. 16 following a joint operation of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office. The arrests took place at 54 Pitts Chapel Rd., just a few miles from Newborn city limits.

According to a news release from the JCSO, the operation resulted in the discovery of a significant amount of illegal narcotics, firearms and cash. The JCSO reportedly recovered approximately six pounds of marijuana, one pound of “suspected psilocybin mushrooms,” a “substantial amount” of LSD, 25 packages of THC-infused gummies, 35 firearms (including one converted machine gun) and $23,726 in cash.

The pair now face multiple firearm and drug charges related to the raid.

Shannon Balderas was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a schedule one substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a machine gun during the commission of a crime.

Abby Balderas was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a schedule one substance with the intent to distribute.

The JCSO says that the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed pending forensic analysis, as well as a further review by federal authorities due to the “involvement of a prohibited firearm.”

Jasper County Sheriff Donnie Pope issued the following statement in the news release:

“This operation demonstrates our continued commitment to disrupting the illegal trade and removing dangerous weapons from our community,” Pope said. “We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of Butts County.”



