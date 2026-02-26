Covington woman sentenced to prison after stealing $4 million in gift cards from Home Depot

ATLANTA—A Covington woman has been sentenced to serve three years and one month in federal prison after she stole more than $4 million in gift cards from Home Depot.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, 53-year-old Felecia Ingram of Covington stole 8,325 physical gift cards from The Home Depot Store Support Center while working as a gift card sales associate. The total value of Ingram’s theft was $4,085,043.

Ingram began working as a gift card sales associate in 2008, but the release indicates that her thievery didn't begin until the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were fewer onsite employees at a given time.

From March 2020 to July 2021, Ingram reportedly used her employee credentials to steal and activate the gift cards. She would reportedly create false orders that made it seem like the cards were used for Home Depot business at corporate events. Later, Ingram would delete the orders.

“While employed at The Home Depot, the defendant abused the trust placed in her and stole a staggering $4 million from the company,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “She engaged in a calculated scheme that involved entering false gift card orders, which she later deleted to cover her tracks. She has now been sentenced to federal prison to pay for her deceit.”

Ingram sold the stolen cards on the black market, making millions. The release states that she used the money “primarily to fund an extravagant gambling lifestyle.”

Home Depot discovered what Ingram had done when the gift card team noticed a discrepancy in the ledger balances.

Ingram pleaded guilty to access device fraud on May 1, 2025. Following her 37-month prison sentence, Ingram will spend an additional three years on supervised release.

She was also ordered to pay Home Depot $3,946,776 in restitution.

“Exploiting her position for personal gain, this criminal thought she could use her knowledge of her employer’s business practices to conceal a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme,” said Robert Donovan, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the United States Secret Service Atlanta Field Office. “Thanks to the tireless work of our agents, cooperation from the Home Depot, and the skill of the prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, she will spend the next three years in prison paying for her crimes.”