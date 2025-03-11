Covington woman sentenced for drug courier charges

ALBANY, Ga. — Keeli Nycole Wallace, a 34-year-old Covington woman, will spend the next three years in federal prison.

Wallace was sentenced in federal court on Feb. 28 to serve 40 months (3 years and 4 months) in prison followed by three years of supervised release for drug courier charges.

Co-defendant Wallace pled guilty to one charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in August 2024. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, she was operating as a drug courier under the instruction of defendant Warren Frederick Courts and co-defendant Donald Jason Miles.

Courts and Miles are both currently incarcerated in the state prison system and are members of the “Ghostface Gangsters.” The release described the group as “a criminal organization founded in the prison system.”

Courts, who is incarcerated in Rutledge State Prison in Columbus, and Miles, who is in Valdosta State Prison, were communicating with Wallace for “several months” through now-confiscated contraband mobile phones.

The release also states that Wallace admitted to investigators that she performed “10-15 deliveries of 250 grams or less of methamphetamine” under Miles’ instructions.

In September 2022, Wallace was arrested after she went to a Motel 6 in Albany under Miles’ direction to sell methamphetamine that she had obtained from a Mexico-based source near Atlanta.

Courts pled guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was also sentenced on Friday to serve 240 months (20 years) in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Miles pled guilty in November 2024 and is awaiting sentencing. His charge was also one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He could see a minimum of ten years to a maximum of life in prison to be followed by ten years of supervised release and a maximum $10 million fine.