Covington residents arrested in Alabama for alleged scam operation

CULLMAN, Ala. — Two Covington residents, Kevonta Doneterrece Price and Tiffany Carter, have been arrested in Cullman, Ala. and charged with exploiting the elderly.

According to a news release from the Cullman Police Department, elderly individuals in the city have been targeted in an “organized scam operation” for several weeks.

“Suspects have been approaching elderly victims, convincing them to get into a vehicle, and transporting them to various Walmart locations,” the release states. “Once there, the suspects use the victims’ personal information to fraudulently open AT&T accounts and obtain new iPhones—leaving the victims responsible for substantial bills that later arrive by mail.”

The release added that, in several cases, the victims were left at the Walmart without means to get home.

Price and Carter, who the release identifies as being from Covington, were arrested on Nov. 15 when law enforcement made contact with them while they were reportedly attempting to swindle an elderly woman at an area Walmart.

The pair have been charged with second degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third degree attempted theft of property. The release noted that additional charges are anticipated to be leveled as the authorities continue the investigation.

“The Cullman Police Department urges the community to speak with elderly family members, friends, and neighbors about common scams designed to target vulnerable individuals,” the release states. “This investigation remains ongoing.”