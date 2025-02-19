Covington Police Department arrests four in narcotics raid

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Covington Police Department (CPD) executed a narcotics search warrant at a Covington residence on Wednesday morning that resulted in several arrests.

According to a press release from the CPD, the warrant was issued to assist in investigating the sale of narcotics from the home.

CPD officers conducted the search at 9199 Puckett St in Covington, finding fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and two firearms. They also reportedly found “other drug paraphernalia inside the residence,” though it remains unclear what specifically was uncovered.

In total, four individuals were arrested: Tywone Thompson, Nathaniel Payne-Collins, Willie Holland and Jalisa Blackwell.

Thompson is being charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Payne-Collins is being charged with trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Holland is being charged with possession of cocaine.

Blackwell is being charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.