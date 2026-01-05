Covington man charged by Conyers police in death of Monticello man

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers police have charged a Covington man in the death of 34-year-old Kadarin Ridley.

Antwan Smith, 39, was charged in the murder of Ridley, a Monticello man on Dec. 28, 2025.

According to a news release from the Conyers Police Department (CPD), authorities responded to a person shot at 259 Odyssey Turn, where they discovered Ridley, a Monticello man, suffering from gunshot wounds on a sidewalk.

“Conyers Police Officers attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but Mr. Ridley succumbed to his injuries,” the release stated.

According to the news release, Smith was at the scene. A handgun was also recovered. Witnesses reportedly identified Smith as a suspect to the officers, leading to his arrest.

Smith was taken to Rockdale County Jail and was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

Investigators are looking into the relationship between Ridley and Smith. The Covington News requested a full case report but has not heard back as of this time.