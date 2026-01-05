By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Covington man charged by Conyers police in death of Monticello man
antwan smith
Antwan Smith was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault. - photo by Courtesy of the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers police have charged a Covington man in the death of 34-year-old Kadarin Ridley.

Antwan Smith, 39, was charged in the murder of Ridley, a Monticello man on Dec. 28, 2025.

According to a news release from the Conyers Police Department (CPD), authorities responded to a person shot at  259 Odyssey Turn, where they discovered Ridley, a Monticello man, suffering from gunshot wounds on a sidewalk.

“Conyers Police Officers attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but Mr. Ridley succumbed to his injuries,” the release stated.

According to the news release, Smith was at the scene. A handgun was also recovered. Witnesses reportedly identified Smith as a suspect to the officers, leading to his arrest.

Smith was taken to Rockdale County Jail and was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault. 

Investigators are looking into the relationship between Ridley and Smith. The Covington News requested a full case report but has not heard back as of this time.