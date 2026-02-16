Court of Appeals upholds 2023 child molestation conviction

NEWTON COUNTY — The Georgia Court of Appeals upheld a ruling from just under three years ago in a child molestation case.

In May 2023, a Newton County jury convicted Marcus Lett on charges of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

According to a Facebook post by the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, Lett alleged during his appeal that there was insufficient evidence presented at the trial. He also challenged the use of his nickname “Polecat” during the trial proceedings.

Last week, the Court of Appeals struck this down.

“The Court of Appeals found [sic] held that the evidence was sufficient and that, because he was commonly known as "Polecat," it was not improper for that to be used in court,” the post states.

Lett was initially arrested by the Covington Police Department after inappropriate interactions with a minor in July 2020.

“The trial established that Lett first offered the victim money to have sex with a friend of Lett's,” the post states. “When the victim said no, Lett molested her.”

After his conviction, Lett was sentenced to serve 30 years, with the first 15 behind bars. With the Court of Appeals upholding the conviction, Lett will continue serving out his sentence.