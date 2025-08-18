Car accident escalates to gunfire

NEWTON COUNTY — One suspect is in custody and another person is in the hospital following a shooting on Blackbird Circle.

A news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) shared that two vehicles were in an accident on Blackbird Circle at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday. The accident “escalated to a shooting,” according to the NCSO.

One individual was injured and is receiving treatment at a local hospital. A suspect is in custody, and their identity has not yet been released.

The NCSO reports that the investigation remains underway. At this time, no information has been made available on the details of the escalation and the suspect’s apprehension.