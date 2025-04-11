Authorities release identities from Friday morning shootings

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) held a press conference on Friday afternoon identifying the suspect and victims from the Friday morning attacks.

According to the NCSO, 21-year-old Khalaf Barksdale of Conyers was the first man killed inside the Walmart on Salem Road. Then 20-year-old Ryan Bradley of Covington was shot and injured. While it was originally believed Bradley was shot in the parking lot, the NCSO confirmed he was shot inside the actual store.

The third victim, who was shot in a residence on Emerson Trail, was confirmed by the NCSO to be 19-year-old Akeela Clarke of Covington.

Bradley was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He is now listed as stable, according to the NCSO.

Barksdale and Clarke were pronounced deceased at each respective scene.



