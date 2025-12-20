Athens murder suspect arrested in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY— A suspect in a murder case out of Athens was arrested in Newton County on Friday.

Jamarioun Clark, 22, of Madison is charged with killing 26-year-old Anargyros Mantas in Athens on Thursday. According to news releases from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD), Mantas was found in an Athens roadway at approximately 2:23 a.m. on Dec. 18.

Mantas was hospitalized but succumbed to his injuries.

Specifics about Mantas’s injuries were not released, but Clark’s warrants and charges are firearm-related. The ACCPD also labeled the incident a “shooting death” in the initial news release.

Later that day, the ACCPD identified Clark as the suspect in Mantas’s murder and obtained warrants.

Clark’s charges include felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. He is currently booked in Newton County jail as of Saturday morning.

“ACCPD greatly appreciates the partnership and assistance of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Covington Police Department, Newton County SO, FBI Safe Streets, and the GBI,” the release states.